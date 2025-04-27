  • home icon
Jimmy Butler injury update: Insider reveals Warriors superstar's potential return date after Steph Curry's heroics in Game 3

By Atishay Jain
Modified Apr 27, 2025 05:36 GMT
Jimmy Butler injury update: Insider reveals Warriors superstar
Jimmy Butler injury update: Insider reveals Warriors superstar's potential return date after Steph Curry's heroics in Game 3. (Image Credit: Imagn)

The Golden State Warriors received encouraging news regarding Jimmy Butler’s potential return following their Game 3 victory. With Butler sidelined, Steph Curry stepped up and led the Warriors to an impressive 104-93 win at home, giving them a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Butler, who was initially listed as questionable due to a pelvis and glute muscle contusion, made every effort to be available but was ultimately ruled out before tip-off. Now, optimism is building around his chances of returning to the court on Monday when the Warriors face the Rockets in a pivotal Game 4 matchup.

"Jimmy Butler worked out on the practice court pregame, per source," Warriors insider Anthony Slater tweeted. "Medical team held him out to give body two more days to heal, but there’s a belief he will be back for Game 4 on Monday night with the Warriors searching for 3-1 series lead over the Rockets."
Butler endured a hard fall in the first quarter of Game 2 and immediately headed to the locker room, unable to return for the remainder of the game. His absence was deeply felt as the Warriors ultimately fell short and suffered a defeat in his absence.

Steve Kerr gives an update on Jimmy Butler

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Jimmy Butler following the team’s Game 3 victory. Although Kerr stopped short of confirming Butler’s availability for Game 4, he suggested that the additional days of rest should put the veteran forward in a favorable position to return for the upcoming matchup.

"Literally day-to-day," Kerr said of Butler. "It’ll be helpful for him to have another day and then it’s a night game so he gets a few extra hours, so we’ll see. I have no idea right now if he’s going to play."

If Butler is able to return for Game 4, the Warriors will be strong favorites to extend their lead to 3-1. The Rockets took a significant hit to their confidence after failing to capitalize on Butler’s absence in Game 3. With that crucial win, Golden State now appears to hold the psychological advantage as the series progresses.

