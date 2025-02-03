Golden State Warriors Trade Rumors: LaMelo Ball and $36,725,670 Pelicans star emerge as targets for Steph Curry’s championship bid

  • home icon
By Reign Amurao
Modified Feb 03, 2025 23:37 GMT
LaMelo Ball is now one of the trade targets for Steph Curry
LaMelo Ball is now one of the trade targets for Steph Curry's Warriors (Image Source: Imagn)

The Golden State Warriors want to give Steph Curry a chance to win his fifth championship before his prime years come to an end. The Warriors have carefully scoured the NBA for which star has the chance to help him compete for another title. And two players have emerged as candidates.

On Monday, NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that Golden State has started to show interest in LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans. The team has also taken interest in acquiring Williamson's teammate, Brandon Ingram.

“The Warriors have made it their priority to get Curry more help in order to make a serious playoff push late in his career, resulting in several superstar talents emerging as trade targets. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and LaMelo Ball are among the vast group of All-Star talents the Dubs have internally discussed before the trade deadline,” Siegel reported.
Trading for Ball is a risky commitment as he signed a five-year, $203 million contract extension with the Hornets. His extension just started this season and won't end until the 2028-29 season. Additionally, he's had injury-prone seasons in Charlotte, which could hinder Golden State from truly committing to trade for him.

Williamson, on the other hand, has his risks. Since starting his career in 2019, the 6-foot-6 forward has dealt with injuries to his lower body. One issue that the former Duke star has had problems with is his weight management.

Still, that has not hindered the Pelicans from giving him a five-year, $197 million contract extension. Unlike Ball, Williamson's deal will end a season earlier. The frontcourt star is in the second year of his deal and is set to earn $36.7 million.

The Warriors discussed a trade with the Bulls

The Golden State Warriors almost landed two All-Stars from the Chicago Bulls, NBA insider Marc Stein reported. Stein reported that Golden State eyed Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic as trade targets but moved on from them.

"League sources say that the Warriors did seriously explore trade constructions that would have brought both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević to the Bay Area before Golden State opted to focus on other trade pursuits," Stein reported on Sunday.

But as part of a three-team agreement, the Bulls decided to send LaVine to the Sacramento Kings. Vucevic is still available, thus Golden State may still pursue a deal with Chicago. Both Curry and even Draymond Green, who can switch back to playing power forward, may benefit from having a big guy who can score.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
