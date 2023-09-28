Golden State Warriors updated depth chart: latest lineup with Rudy Gay and Rodney Mcgruder signing

The Golden State Warriors are not done yet with their off-season, as they got two new veterans in free agency. Rudy Gay, along with Rodney Mcgruder, is also set to join the dubs just days before the first day of training camp begins. Through this, the Warriors stacked more players on the wing.

Expand Tweet

After the two signings, the Warriors depth chart looks like this:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starters 2nd 3rd Chris Paul Cory Joseph Brandin Pozeimski Stephen Curry Moses Moody Rodney McGruder Klay Thompson Gary Payton II Rudy Gay Andrew Wiggins Jonathan Kuminga Trayce Jackson-Davis Draymond Green Kevon Looney Dario Saric

As always, the Golden State Warriors are expected to go small ball and would likely field Chris Paul along with Steph Curry. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins will be the forwards, while Draymond Green occupies the center position.

Second-stringers will have Gary Payton II and Jonathan Kuminga at the forwards, while Moses Moody and Cory Joseph come off the bench as guards.

Kevon Looney started mostly last season and will be bumped to the secondary center position after starting most of the 2022–23 season.

The Warriors become three lineups deep with the addition of Rodney McGruder and Rudy Gay as wing players.

Also joining as third-stringers would be rookies Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski.

As Rudy Gay and Rodney McGruder enter the roster, minutes would be hard for them to earn especially since they would try to bump established players who know the system wth Moses Moody and Gary Payton II.

Klay Thompson and Rodney McGruder are now both on the Golden State Warriors roster despite their history

As the announcement of Rodney McGruder joining the Warriors was announced, those who are avid fans of both the Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors know the history between this iconic duo.

McGruder once approached the Warriors' bench in a regular season game and had a verbal exchange with a few players. This didn't sit well with Thompson who was on live television when the incident unfolded.

"This dude might be out the league soon. He's probably mad about that," said Thomspon on McGruder's trash talk. "Over here checking my guy like he's a good player or something."

Just like Chris Paul who was once their rival, things change when NBA players become teammates and there should be peace between Klay Thompson and Rodney McGruder once Golden State Warriors training camp begins.