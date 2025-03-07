  • home icon
Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets player stats and box score (Mar. 6) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 07, 2025 01:45 GMT
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors visited the Brooklyn Nets and D'Angelo Russell on Thursday (Image Source: Imagn)

The Golden State Warriors visited the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at Barclays Center in New York.

Coming into the game, the Warriors held the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference with a 34-28 record. They are on a two-game winning streak and have their eyes on securing the final and guaranteed playoff spot in the West.

On the other hand, the Nets (21-40) aim to snap its five-game losing skid. They are 11th in the Eastern Conference and are two and a half games outside the final Play-In spot.

This is the second and final matchup between the teams this season. On Nov. 25, Brooklyn had a 128-121 win in San Francisco.

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Moses Moody7120003-61-40-0-7
Jimmy Butler III11222004-60-03-37
Draymond Green0150020-30-00-0-9
Brandin Podziemski0000000-00-00-0-1
Stephen Curry16320026-114-70-0-14
Buddy Hield0110010-40-20-0-10
Gary Payton II8610014-70-10-0-12
Gui Santos2310100-10-02-233
Kevon Looney2300000-20-13-44
Pat Spencer3210011-10-00-09
Quinten Post6300102-42-20-05
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP---------
Kevin Knox IIDNP---------
Brooklyn Nets player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Keon Johnson5111002-31-20-021
Cameron Johnson9230003-62-31-117
Nic Claxton2660211-20-00-017
Cam Thomas5120012-50-11-2-3
D'Angelo Russell7011023-51-20-0-8
Tyrese Martin13110005-93-50-08
Jalen Wilson2200000-10-12-213
Ziaire Williams10110004-72-40-0-16
Trendon Watford5210002-41-10-0-12
Day'Ron Sharpe2300111-30-00-0-12
Tyson EtienneDNP---------
Maxwell LewisDNP---------
Dariq WhiteheadDNP---------
Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets game summary

The Brooklyn Nets started the game 8-0 and raced to a 27-5 lead behind a 17-0 run. The Nets had a 35-15 lead over the Golden State Warriors at the end of the first. Brooklyn went 58.3% from the field, while Golden State shot just 37.5%.

Towards the end of the second quarter, the Warriors had a 10-0 run to cut the Nets' lead to four, 56-52. Heading into the break, Brooklyn led 60-55. Tyrese Martin and Ziaire Williams led the Nets with 13 and 10 points off the bench, respectively. For the Warriors, Steph Curry scored 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting, while Jimmy Butler added 11.

This is a live copy.

