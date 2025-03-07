Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets player stats and box score (Mar. 6) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors visited the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at Barclays Center in New York.

Ad

Coming into the game, the Warriors held the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference with a 34-28 record. They are on a two-game winning streak and have their eyes on securing the final and guaranteed playoff spot in the West.

On the other hand, the Nets (21-40) aim to snap its five-game losing skid. They are 11th in the Eastern Conference and are two and a half games outside the final Play-In spot.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is the second and final matchup between the teams this season. On Nov. 25, Brooklyn had a 128-121 win in San Francisco.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Moses Moody 7 1 2 0 0 0 3-6 1-4 0-0 -7 Jimmy Butler III 11 2 2 2 0 0 4-6 0-0 3-3 7 Draymond Green 0 1 5 0 0 2 0-3 0-0 0-0 -9 Brandin Podziemski 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Stephen Curry 16 3 2 0 0 2 6-11 4-7 0-0 -14 Buddy Hield 0 1 1 0 0 1 0-4 0-2 0-0 -10 Gary Payton II 8 6 1 0 0 1 4-7 0-1 0-0 -12 Gui Santos 2 3 1 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 2-2 33 Kevon Looney 2 3 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 3-4 4 Pat Spencer 3 2 1 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 9 Quinten Post 6 3 0 0 1 0 2-4 2-2 0-0 5 Trayce Jackson-Davis DNP - - - - - - - - - Kevin Knox II DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Brooklyn Nets player stats and box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Keon Johnson 5 1 1 1 0 0 2-3 1-2 0-0 21 Cameron Johnson 9 2 3 0 0 0 3-6 2-3 1-1 17 Nic Claxton 2 6 6 0 2 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 17 Cam Thomas 5 1 2 0 0 1 2-5 0-1 1-2 -3 D'Angelo Russell 7 0 1 1 0 2 3-5 1-2 0-0 -8 Tyrese Martin 13 1 1 0 0 0 5-9 3-5 0-0 8 Jalen Wilson 2 2 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 2-2 13 Ziaire Williams 10 1 1 0 0 0 4-7 2-4 0-0 -16 Trendon Watford 5 2 1 0 0 0 2-4 1-1 0-0 -12 Day'Ron Sharpe 2 3 0 0 1 1 1-3 0-0 0-0 -12 Tyson Etienne DNP - - - - - - - - - Maxwell Lewis DNP - - - - - - - - - Dariq Whitehead DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets game summary

The Brooklyn Nets started the game 8-0 and raced to a 27-5 lead behind a 17-0 run. The Nets had a 35-15 lead over the Golden State Warriors at the end of the first. Brooklyn went 58.3% from the field, while Golden State shot just 37.5%.

Towards the end of the second quarter, the Warriors had a 10-0 run to cut the Nets' lead to four, 56-52. Heading into the break, Brooklyn led 60-55. Tyrese Martin and Ziaire Williams led the Nets with 13 and 10 points off the bench, respectively. For the Warriors, Steph Curry scored 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting, while Jimmy Butler added 11.

This is a live copy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.