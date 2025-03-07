Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets player stats and box score (Mar. 6) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors visited the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at Barclays Center in New York.
Coming into the game, the Warriors held the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference with a 34-28 record. They are on a two-game winning streak and have their eyes on securing the final and guaranteed playoff spot in the West.
On the other hand, the Nets (21-40) aim to snap its five-game losing skid. They are 11th in the Eastern Conference and are two and a half games outside the final Play-In spot.
This is the second and final matchup between the teams this season. On Nov. 25, Brooklyn had a 128-121 win in San Francisco.
Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets game summary
The Brooklyn Nets started the game 8-0 and raced to a 27-5 lead behind a 17-0 run. The Nets had a 35-15 lead over the Golden State Warriors at the end of the first. Brooklyn went 58.3% from the field, while Golden State shot just 37.5%.
Towards the end of the second quarter, the Warriors had a 10-0 run to cut the Nets' lead to four, 56-52. Heading into the break, Brooklyn led 60-55. Tyrese Martin and Ziaire Williams led the Nets with 13 and 10 points off the bench, respectively. For the Warriors, Steph Curry scored 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting, while Jimmy Butler added 11.
