Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score (Mar. 3) | 2024-25 NBA season

Golden State Warriors visited the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Stephen Curry returns to his hometown to face LaMelo Ball and the Hornets. Golden State is currently tied with the LA Clippers for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference with a 32-28 record. Meanwhile, Charlotte (14-45) is 14th in the Eastern Conference.
Both teams looked to return to their winning ways. The Hornets aim to snap its six-game losing streak while the Warriors try to avoid a second straight loss.
Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score
Golden State Warriors player stats and box score
Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score
Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets game summary
The Golden State Warriors held a 28-21 lead over the Charlotte Hornets at the end of the first quarter. Steph Curry had seven points and four assists to lead Golden State. On the other hand, rookie Tidjane Salaun led Charlotte with nine points off the bench.
Heading into the break, the Warriors led 58-49. Curry had 11 points and nine assists, while Gary Payton added nine points. For Charlotte, Miles Bridges had 17 points and six rebounds on 5-for-10 shooting (2-for-5 on 3-pointers). LaMelo Ball contributed nine points, four rebounds and two assists.
Both teams struggled from the 3-point line in the first half. Golden State went 8-for-28 (28.6%), while Charlotte shot 6-for-21 (28.6%).
