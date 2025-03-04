  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score (Mar. 3) | 2024-25 NBA season

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score (Mar. 3) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 04, 2025 01:17 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry returns to his hometown to face the Charlotte Hornets (Image Source: Imagn)

Golden State Warriors visited the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ad

Stephen Curry returns to his hometown to face LaMelo Ball and the Hornets. Golden State is currently tied with the LA Clippers for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference with a 32-28 record. Meanwhile, Charlotte (14-45) is 14th in the Eastern Conference.

Both teams looked to return to their winning ways. The Hornets aim to snap its six-game losing streak while the Warriors try to avoid a second straight loss.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Moses Moody5301011-50-23-312
Jimmy Butler III6221012-40-22-22
Draymond Green7432003-101-40-010
Brandin Podziemski7611002-61-42-2-1
Stephen Curry11191004-72-51-217
Gary Payton II9300114-71-40-011
Buddy Hield7220003-51-30-03
Kevon Looney0200100-10-00-0-5
Gui Santos0000000-20-20-0-5
Quinten Post6221112-42-20-01
Kevin Knox IIDNP---------
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP---------
Pat SpencerDNP---------
Ad

Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Josh Green2100010-10-12-3-17
Miles Bridges17600135-102-55-5-16
Mark Williams6600203-30-00-0-14
Nick Smith Jr2001031-60-40-0-5
LaMelo Ball9421144-81-20-03
Damion Baugh2050001-40-20-0-6
Seth Curry0100000-10-00-0-10
DaQuan Jeffries0100000-30-20-08
Jusuf Nurkic2320101-30-20-25
Tidjane Salaun9200013-33-30-07
Moussa Diabate0000000-00-00-00
Malachi FlynnDNP---------
Wendell Moore Jr.DNP---------
Ad

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets game summary

The Golden State Warriors held a 28-21 lead over the Charlotte Hornets at the end of the first quarter. Steph Curry had seven points and four assists to lead Golden State. On the other hand, rookie Tidjane Salaun led Charlotte with nine points off the bench.

Heading into the break, the Warriors led 58-49. Curry had 11 points and nine assists, while Gary Payton added nine points. For Charlotte, Miles Bridges had 17 points and six rebounds on 5-for-10 shooting (2-for-5 on 3-pointers). LaMelo Ball contributed nine points, four rebounds and two assists.

Ad

Both teams struggled from the 3-point line in the first half. Golden State went 8-for-28 (28.6%), while Charlotte shot 6-for-21 (28.6%).

This is a live copy.

Charlotte Hornets Fan? Check out the latest Charlotte Hornets Depth Chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी