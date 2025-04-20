Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (April 20) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors will visit the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Toyota Center for their first game of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Warriors made it to the playoffs as the seventh seed after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament. The team has made quite a jump during the last stages of the season.
Before the trade for Jimmy Butler, Golden State held the 11th spot in the West. Following the trade, they reached the fifth spot before eventually ending their season in seventh.
People expect big things from Butler and Steph Curry in the playoffs this season. If their performance against the Grizzlies is any indication, we’ll be in for quite a series against Houston.
The Rockets ended their season as the second seed in a tightly contested Western Conference. They were one of the best teams during the regular season, but most of their best players are still unproven in the playoffs. This could be a bad matchup for them, considering the Warriors have tons of championship experience on their roster.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Injury Reports for April 20
Houston Rockets injury report
The Houston Rockets have most of their players available for their first game of the 2025 NBA playoffs. However, they will have to adjust for the absences of Jock Landale (knee) and Jae’Sean Tate (ankle), who are both out for the game against the Warriors.
Golden State Warriors injury report
Meanwhile, the Warriors will be at full strength against the Houston Rockets. Steph Curry was dealing with a right thumb splint but is listed as available for Sunday’s game. Gary Payton II had the same issue, but will also be available on Sunday.
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 20
Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth charts
The Houston Rockets are expected to start Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun.
Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth charts
The Warriors are expected to start Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.