Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (April 20) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors will visit the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Toyota Center for their first game of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Warriors made it to the playoffs as the seventh seed after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament. The team has made quite a jump during the last stages of the season.

Before the trade for Jimmy Butler, Golden State held the 11th spot in the West. Following the trade, they reached the fifth spot before eventually ending their season in seventh.

People expect big things from Butler and Steph Curry in the playoffs this season. If their performance against the Grizzlies is any indication, we’ll be in for quite a series against Houston.

The Rockets ended their season as the second seed in a tightly contested Western Conference. They were one of the best teams during the regular season, but most of their best players are still unproven in the playoffs. This could be a bad matchup for them, considering the Warriors have tons of championship experience on their roster.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Injury Reports for April 20

Houston Rockets injury report

The Houston Rockets have most of their players available for their first game of the 2025 NBA playoffs. However, they will have to adjust for the absences of Jock Landale (knee) and Jae’Sean Tate (ankle), who are both out for the game against the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors injury report

Meanwhile, the Warriors will be at full strength against the Houston Rockets. Steph Curry was dealing with a right thumb splint but is listed as available for Sunday’s game. Gary Payton II had the same issue, but will also be available on Sunday.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 20

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth charts

The Houston Rockets are expected to start Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Fred VanVleet Jalen Green Amen Thompson Dillon Brooks Alperen Sengun Aaron Holiday Reed Sheppard Tari Eason Jabari Smith Jr. Steven Adams

Cam Whitmore

Jeff Green



Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth charts

The Warriors are expected to start Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Stephen Curry Buddy Hield Moses Moody Jimmy Butler III Draymond Green Pat Spencer Gary Payton II Jonathan Kuminga Gui Santos Quinten Post Taran Armstrong





Kevon Looney

