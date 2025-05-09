  • home icon
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 8 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 2

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 09, 2025 01:45 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score for Game 2 on Thursday. [photo: Imagn]

The Golden State Warriors remained in Minneapolis for Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. Despite Steph Curry playing only 13 minutes because of a hamstring strain, the Dubs won the series opener 99-88 two nights ago. The Warriors hoped to take a two-game lead to San Francisco without the two-time MVP in the rematch.

The Timberwolves, who vowed to do better following the loss in Game 1, came out scorching hot. They raced to a 13-0 lead after five minutes behind Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Mike Conley. The home team hardly let up in the pounding of the Warriors to lead 29-15 after the first 12 minutes ended.

Minnesota continued to dominate the Warriors, but a play midway through the second quarter could change the series. Anthony Edwards went down with what a left ankle sprain. Edwards gingerly stood up to walk to the locker room with help from trainers. The Timberwolves held a 56-39 advantage heading into the halftime break.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green514
Jimmy Butler III653
Qujinten Post000
Buddy Hield510
Brandin Podziemski612
Jonathan Kuminga1000
Kevon Looney000
Braxtoon Key000
Kevin Knox II020
Trayce Jackson-Davis040
Gui Santos722
Gary Payton II010
Moses Moody0 2 0
Pat Spencer010





Steph Curry- - --------
Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Julius Randle1644
Jaden McDaniels1000
Rudy Gobert270
Mike Conley312
Anthony Edwards743
Naz Reid534
Donte DiVincenzo634
Nickeil Alexander-Walker710
Josh Minott----------
Leonard Miller----------
Luka Garza----------
Joe Ingles- - --------
Jaylen Clark- - --------
Terrence Shannon Jr.- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
