Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 8 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 2

The Golden State Warriors remained in Minneapolis for Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. Despite Steph Curry playing only 13 minutes because of a hamstring strain, the Dubs won the series opener 99-88 two nights ago. The Warriors hoped to take a two-game lead to San Francisco without the two-time MVP in the rematch.

The Timberwolves, who vowed to do better following the loss in Game 1, came out scorching hot. They raced to a 13-0 lead after five minutes behind Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Mike Conley. The home team hardly let up in the pounding of the Warriors to lead 29-15 after the first 12 minutes ended.

Minnesota continued to dominate the Warriors, but a play midway through the second quarter could change the series. Anthony Edwards went down with what a left ankle sprain. Edwards gingerly stood up to walk to the locker room with help from trainers. The Timberwolves held a 56-39 advantage heading into the halftime break.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 5 1 4 Jimmy Butler III 6 5 3 Qujinten Post 0 0 0 Buddy Hield 5 1 0 Brandin Podziemski 6 1 2 Jonathan Kuminga 10 0 0 Kevon Looney 0 0 0 Braxtoon Key 0 0 0 Kevin Knox II 0 2 0 Trayce Jackson-Davis 0 4 0 Gui Santos 7 2 2 Gary Payton II 0 1 0 Moses Moody 0 2 0 Pat Spencer 0 1 0











Steph Curry - - - - - - - - - -

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Julius Randle 16 4 4 Jaden McDaniels 10 0 0 Rudy Gobert 2 7 0 Mike Conley 3 1 2 Anthony Edwards 7 4 3 Naz Reid 5 3 4 Donte DiVincenzo 6 3 4 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 7 1 0 Josh Minott - - - - - - - - - - Leonard Miller - - - - - - - - - - Luka Garza - - - - - - - - - - Joe Ingles - - - - - - - - - - Jaylen Clark - - - - - - - - - - Terrence Shannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

