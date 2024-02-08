  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 8, 2024

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 8, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 08, 2024 03:47 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers
Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 8

The Golden State Warriors played the Philadelphia 76ers for the second and final time this season on Wednesday. Golden State, which won, 119-107 in the first encounter, was looking to sweep the undermanned host team that didn’t have reigning MVP Joel Embiid. “The Process” hasn’t played since injuring his knee in the initial meeting with the Warriors.

Despite playing without MVP, the 76ers came out of the gates firing, leading 22-15 after the first 12 minutes of the game. The Warriors responded by overwhelming Philadelphia in the next two quarters by a score of 76-46 to take a 91-68 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Steph Curry has an off-shooting night, hitting just 2-of-7 field goal attempts, including 1-of-4 from deep for nine points. Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins have taken up the scoring cudgels by combining for 37 points on 17-26 shooting. The cushion was all the gap the Warriors needed to keep the 76ers at bay.

Philadelphia made a last-gasp stand in the fourth quarter to cut the lead but they had too much going against them. The lead was already too big and the 76ers' key players struggled to hit shots. Golden walked away with a 127-104 win to sweep the season series.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers game player stats

Golden State Warriors player stats

The lopsided win allowed the Warriors to go deep into the bench. All active players suited up for the Dubs in their blowout win over the 76ers.

It is rare for the Bay Area team to win a game with Steph Curry failing to hit at least 10 points. They managed to do it on Wednesday as the other players stepped up while their opponents struggled.

Here are the Warriors' player stats:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green4631122-40-10-1+14
Jonathan Kuminga18651017-140-34-6+22
Andrew Wiggins211011109-142-31-2+17
Steph Curry9310142-71-44-4+13
Klay Thompson18310006-124-52-2+24
Dario Saric9321023-51-22-2-4
Kevon Looney9920204-80-01-1+15
Trayce Jackson-Davis2110001-10-00-0+2
Gui Santos2111000-20-12-2-2
Corey Joseph8110003-42-30-0+4
Moses Moody8 2 30223-82-70-0+1
Lester Quinones132 40004-74-71-2+4
Brandin Podziemski6 5 52003-8020-0+5

Philadelphia 76ers player stats

Like the Warriors, the 76ers also emptied their bench. Every player available saw at least five minutes in the blowout loss. Tyrese Maxey's struggles kept the home team from making it a competitive match except in the first quarter.

Here are the 76ers' player stats:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Tobias Harris13730116-140-11-1-22
Paul Reed6842203-60-10-0-8
Tyrese Maxey12231135-142-70-0-27
Kelly Oubre Jr.11300115-151-40-0-15
Jaden Springer8412113-90-32-2-11
KJ Martin15521016-102-31-1-9
Kenny Lofton Jr.2100001-40-20-0-4
Mo Bamba0210020-00-00-0-5
Patrick Beverley13350035-81-22-2-17
Furkan Korkmaz0 4 00210-30-20-0-5
Terquavion Smith7 1 21013-81-40-0+4
Ricky Council IV170 00004-71-38-8+4

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers game player ratings

Golden State Warriors game player ratings

10 of the Warriors' 13 players had a positive net rating in the overwhelming win against the 76ers on Wednesday. Jonathan Kuminga, who has been exceptional over the past three weeks, had another great game. He finished with a game-high 42.4 advanced rating.

Here are the Warriors' advanced player ratings:

PlayersOFF RatingDEF RatingNet Rating
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry
Brandin Podziemski
Dario Saric
Lester Quinones
Kevon Looney
Moses Moody
Gui Santos
Corey Josph
Trayce Jackson-Davis

Philadelphia 76ers game player ratings

Meanwhile, the 76ers have 10 out of 12 players with a negative rating. Every starter was on the list while the worst mark in the game belonged to Tyrese Maxey with -47.0.

Here are the 76ers' advanced player ratings:

PlayersOFF RatingDEF RatingNet Rating
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Tobias Harris
Paul Reed
Jaden Springer
Tyrese Maxey
Patrick Beverley
Furkan Korkmaz
Mo Bamba
KJ Martin
Ricky Council IV
Terquavion Smith
Kenny Lofton Jr.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...