Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 8, 2024

The Golden State Warriors played the Philadelphia 76ers for the second and final time this season on Wednesday. Golden State, which won, 119-107 in the first encounter, was looking to sweep the undermanned host team that didn’t have reigning MVP Joel Embiid. “The Process” hasn’t played since injuring his knee in the initial meeting with the Warriors.

Despite playing without MVP, the 76ers came out of the gates firing, leading 22-15 after the first 12 minutes of the game. The Warriors responded by overwhelming Philadelphia in the next two quarters by a score of 76-46 to take a 91-68 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Steph Curry has an off-shooting night, hitting just 2-of-7 field goal attempts, including 1-of-4 from deep for nine points. Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins have taken up the scoring cudgels by combining for 37 points on 17-26 shooting. The cushion was all the gap the Warriors needed to keep the 76ers at bay.

Philadelphia made a last-gasp stand in the fourth quarter to cut the lead but they had too much going against them. The lead was already too big and the 76ers' key players struggled to hit shots. Golden walked away with a 127-104 win to sweep the season series.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers game player stats

Golden State Warriors player stats

The lopsided win allowed the Warriors to go deep into the bench. All active players suited up for the Dubs in their blowout win over the 76ers.

It is rare for the Bay Area team to win a game with Steph Curry failing to hit at least 10 points. They managed to do it on Wednesday as the other players stepped up while their opponents struggled.

Here are the Warriors' player stats:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 4 6 3 1 1 2 2-4 0-1 0-1 +14 Jonathan Kuminga 18 6 5 1 0 1 7-14 0-3 4-6 +22 Andrew Wiggins 21 10 1 1 1 0 9-14 2-3 1-2 +17 Steph Curry 9 3 1 0 1 4 2-7 1-4 4-4 +13 Klay Thompson 18 3 1 0 0 0 6-12 4-5 2-2 +24 Dario Saric 9 3 2 1 0 2 3-5 1-2 2-2 -4 Kevon Looney 9 9 2 0 2 0 4-8 0-0 1-1 +15 Trayce Jackson-Davis 2 1 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 +2 Gui Santos 2 1 1 1 0 0 0-2 0-1 2-2 -2 Corey Joseph 8 1 1 0 0 0 3-4 2-3 0-0 +4 Moses Moody 8 2 3 0 2 2 3-8 2-7 0-0 +1 Lester Quinones 13 2 4 0 0 0 4-7 4-7 1-2 +4 Brandin Podziemski 6 5 5 2 0 0 3-8 02 0-0 +5

Philadelphia 76ers player stats

Like the Warriors, the 76ers also emptied their bench. Every player available saw at least five minutes in the blowout loss. Tyrese Maxey's struggles kept the home team from making it a competitive match except in the first quarter.

Here are the 76ers' player stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Tobias Harris 13 7 3 0 1 1 6-14 0-1 1-1 -22 Paul Reed 6 8 4 2 2 0 3-6 0-1 0-0 -8 Tyrese Maxey 12 2 3 1 1 3 5-14 2-7 0-0 -27 Kelly Oubre Jr. 11 3 0 0 1 1 5-15 1-4 0-0 -15 Jaden Springer 8 4 1 2 1 1 3-9 0-3 2-2 -11 KJ Martin 15 5 2 1 0 1 6-10 2-3 1-1 -9 Kenny Lofton Jr. 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-4 0-2 0-0 -4 Mo Bamba 0 2 1 0 0 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 -5 Patrick Beverley 13 3 5 0 0 3 5-8 1-2 2-2 -17 Furkan Korkmaz 0 4 0 0 2 1 0-3 0-2 0-0 -5 Terquavion Smith 7 1 2 1 0 1 3-8 1-4 0-0 +4 Ricky Council IV 17 0 0 0 0 0 4-7 1-3 8-8 +4

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers game player ratings

Golden State Warriors game player ratings

10 of the Warriors' 13 players had a positive net rating in the overwhelming win against the 76ers on Wednesday. Jonathan Kuminga, who has been exceptional over the past three weeks, had another great game. He finished with a game-high 42.4 advanced rating.

Here are the Warriors' advanced player ratings:

Players OFF Rating DEF Rating Net Rating Andrew Wiggins Jonathan Kuminga Draymond Green Klay Thompson Stephen Curry Brandin Podziemski Dario Saric Lester Quinones Kevon Looney Moses Moody Gui Santos Corey Josph Trayce Jackson-Davis

Philadelphia 76ers game player ratings

Meanwhile, the 76ers have 10 out of 12 players with a negative rating. Every starter was on the list while the worst mark in the game belonged to Tyrese Maxey with -47.0.

Here are the 76ers' advanced player ratings:

Players OFF Rating DEF Rating Net Rating Kelly Oubre Jr. Tobias Harris Paul Reed Jaden Springer Tyrese Maxey Patrick Beverley Furkan Korkmaz Mo Bamba KJ Martin Ricky Council IV Terquavion Smith Kenny Lofton Jr.

