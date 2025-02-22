Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 21) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors capped off a seven-game road trip on Friday with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Golden State and Sacramento returned to action after the NBA All-Star break. The Dubs looked to get their first W of the season versus their revamped opponents.

Buddy Hield came off the bench to scatter 10 points for the Dubs. Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski combined for 12 points, while Jimmy Butler was held scoreless. Golden State led 31-28 after the first 12 minutes ended.

Sacramento leaned on DeMar DeRozan, who erupted for 15 points in nine minutes. Domantas Sabonis contributed three points, six assists and four rebounds. The Kings' seven turnovers caused their offense to stutter, though.

Golden State came out hot behind Moody and Quinten Post. Jimmy Butler also got going, helping the Dubs to a 47-34 lead with 7:48 remaining in the second quarter. The Warriors could not seem to miss in the period. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield made it 60-40, forcing Kings coach Doug Christie to call another timeout.

The Sacramento Kings played better to close out the quarter but the Golden State Warriors held a 68-53 halftime lead.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 6 4 7 0 1 Jimmy Butler III 5 3 3 2 0 Stephen Curry 7 1 6 2 0 Moses Moody 11 2 2 0 1 Brandin Podziemski 13 1 1 0 0 Kevon Looney 0 4 1 1 0 Gui Santos 0 1 2 0 0 Quinten Post 9 2 0 0 0 Buddy Hield 13 1 1 0 0 Gary Payton II 4 0 0 0 0 Kevin Knox II - - - - - - - - - - Trayce Jackson-Davis - - - - - - - - - - Pat Spencer - - - - - - - - -

Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Domantas Sabonis 7 8 7 0 0 DeMar DeRozan 24 1 1 0 0 Keegan Murray 5 4 0 0 0 Zach LaVine 5 2 0 0 0 Malik Monk 6 0 1 0 1 Trey Lyles 0 1 0 0 0 Jake LaRavia 0 3 0 1 0 Jonas Valanciunas 6 2 1 0 0 Keon Ellis 0 2 1 1 0 Jae Crowder - - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Crawford - - - - - - - - - - Doug McDermott - - - - - - - - - - Markelle Fultz - - - - - - - - - - Mason Jones - - - - - - - - - - Devin Carter - - - - - - - - - -

