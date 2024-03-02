Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Game Highlights and Results: Top 5 moments of the game (March 1)

In one of Friday's nine scheduled NBA contests, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Toronto Raptors. This game marked the teams' second encounter of the season, following the Raptors' narrow victory over the Warriors, 130-127, on Jan. 7.

Holding a 32-21 lead in their all-time series against the Raptors, the Golden State Warriors sought to avenge their recent defeat.

In their last matchup, RJ Barrett's stellar performance, consisting of 37 points, six assists, six rebounds, and a steal, propelled Toronto to victory. Klay Thompson was the standout for Golden State, contributing 25 points and three assists.

The Raptors' lineup has undergone significant changes, with Pascal Siakam and Dennis Schroder moving on at the trade deadline.

Top 5 moments of Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors

Let's have a closer look at the marquee matchup's top moments:

#5 Steve Kerr furious with Warriors defense

Following consecutive missed shots by the Warriors, including a floater from Draymond Green and a failed tip layup by Jonathan Kuminga, their sluggish transition defense became glaringly apparent.

This lapse allowed the Raptors to capitalize with an open 3-pointer, marking RJ Barrett's fifth point in just three minutes.

The sequence prompted a visibly irate Steve Kerr to call a timeout, during which he vehemently expressed his frustration with Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Green for their lackluster effort.

#3 Steph Curry hit the tough 3-pointer despite the foul call

Entering the second half with determination, Steph Curry quickly made his presence felt. After securing a defensive rebound, he accelerated the pace, advancing to the Raptors' 3-point line.

Opting for a signature move, Curry executed a step-back 3-pointer. Despite contact that went uncalled by the officials, Curry, undeterred, nailed the shot, marking his 17th point in a manner that could only be described as quintessentially Steph.

#4 Jonathan Kuminga attacks through two defenders

The Warriors have recently enjoyed the fruits of 21-year-old Jonathan Kuminga's development, with the young forward averaging 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists over the team's last two games.

Kuminga's synergy with Stephen Curry has notably enhanced Golden State's offensive capabilities, as the duo presents a multifaceted offensive dynamic.

Demonstrating his exceptional athleticism, Kuminga showcased a moment of brilliance by slicing through two defenders to execute a dunk, narrowing the Raptors' lead.

#2 Jonathan Kuminga posterizes Jakob Poeltl

The synergy between Curry and Kuminga was in full force, resulting in a remarkable play that not only earned the Warriors two points but also marked one of Kuminga's most memorable posterizations to date.

As Curry penetrated the Raptors' defense from the right wing, drawing the attention of three defenders, Kuminga astutely timed his cut from the left corner.

This impeccable timing positioned him perfectly to receive Curry's bounce pass for an effortless catch and dunk, leaving Jakob Poeltl as the unfortunate victim of a thunderous posterization.

#1 Jonathan Kuminga soars through Immanuel Quickley for the slam

In the second half, Kuminga's physical dominance was on full display, independent of the Warriors' intricate off-ball movement or the gravitational pull of Curry's presence on the court.

Exhibiting a remarkable display of athleticism and vertical prowess, he drove through the lane with unmatched speed, outpacing every defender.

His ferocious dunk came as he soared to the rim, with Immanuel Quickley prudently choosing not to contest the explosive maneuver.

The Warriors tied the series a piece with the 120-105 dominant win on the road, third straight on the road.