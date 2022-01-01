Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - January 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will open their campaign next year with a New Year’s Day match against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena.

Following their postponed game against the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors will meet the Utah Jazz for the first time on Saturday. The marquee matchup pits two of the best teams in the NBA this season. If the Warriors miss a few of their players due to virus protocols, they will certainly be in for a tough night.

Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Moses Moody were all sidelined in their first game against the Nuggets due to virus protocols. If the Golden State Warriors can’t have them suit up, particularly Green, they will be hard-pressed to stop the NBA’s highest scoring team.

The Utah Jazz rank first in offensive rating by a ridiculously wide margin. They have been beating opponents by executing their offensive sets with machine-like precision. Their top-ranked offense will be severely tested against the Golden State Warriors’ top-ranked defense.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, January 1st; 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, January 2nd; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Golden State Warriors Preview

Steph Curry could be without the Golden State Warriors' best defensive player due to virus protocols.

One of the most awaited matchups to open the New Year could lack luster if the Golden State Warriors don’t have enough healthy bodies to play. They have been hit by the virus outbreak, which is why their game against the Nuggets was postponed.

The Golden State Warriors will have a tough task on their hands against the Utah Jazz when healthy. They’ll have an even rougher night if Draymond Green is compromised due to the virus. Their defense will need to be in its best form against the unrelenting pressure of the Utah Jazz offense.

Klay Thompson's return could be anytime in January, but it could most likely be in a home game.

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron A silver lining to the postponement: For the first time tonight since the 2019 Finals, Klay Thompson scrimmaged with the starters, including Steph Curry. A silver lining to the postponement: For the first time tonight since the 2019 Finals, Klay Thompson scrimmaged with the starters, including Steph Curry.

Key Player - Steph Curry

Steph Curry just became the first player to hit at least 3,000 three-pointers. The deadliest shooter in NBA history had a poor game by his lofty standards against the Nuggets. He finished with 23 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. He hit only 6-16 field goal attempts, including a paltry 5-14 shooting from long-distance.

The reigning scoring champ is averaging 27.7 points 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He continues to be the center of every opponents’ defense every time he steps past the midcourt line. The Golden State Warriors will lean even more on him if some of the team’s best scorers are not available.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Juan Toscano-Anderson | F - Andrew Wiggins | C - Kevon Looney

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz are looking to bring their impressive in their New Year's Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

The Utah Jazz offense has simply been scorching hot this season. They have five players averaging in double figures and four more with at least a seven-point norm. Led by Donovan Mitchell’s 25.4 points per contest, Utah’s offense is just humming.

Adding more problems for opponents is Rudy Gay’s revival. The veteran forward is only averaging 8.9 points a game this season but has been really solid in his last two games. If he continues this recent uptick in form, stopping the Utah Jazz will be a nightmare.

While it’s the offense that has gotten most of the credit for the Utah Jazz’s impressive performance, their defense has quietly been suffocating. Led by Rudy Gobert, the Jazz defense is fifth in defensive rating. There’s just no rest against this team on both ends of the floor.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert leads the Utah Jazz in win shares this season. The 6.5 WS is better than anybody on the team by a significant margin. Gobert’s value is no longer just limited on the defensive end of things. He has become a solid point-getter in the paint, particularly from lobs and follow-ups.

The French international leads the league in three important statistical categories. He tops the NBA in two-point FG percentage by a whopping average of 71.9%. His true shooting percentage also ranks first in the league. The 73.3% TS also tops the entire NBA by a good margin.

The Utah Jazz are the best rebounding team in the league. Rudy Gobert leads the league in rebounding with 14.9 per contest. If the Utah Jazz can consistently feed him the ball in mismatches, his scoring and dual-threat game will only grow.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O’Neale | C - Rudy Gobert

Warriors vs Jazz Match Prediction

It’s a classic matchup between the best offense versus the best defense when the Golden State Warriors visit the Utah Jazz. Draymond Green's absence was so evident in their loss to the Nuggets. Without the former Defensive Player of the Year anchoring the Warriors' defense, the Jazz could extend their winning streak to six games.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Jazz game

NBA TV will air the game on national tv. Local coverage of the matchup is available via AT&T SportsNet and NBC Sports Bay Area.

