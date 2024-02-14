"Gonna be late for therapy session" - Jusuf Nurkic wastes no time clowning Draymond Green after Warriors' star roasts him on podcast

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic wasted no time responding to the Golden State Warriors Draymond Green, after roasting him on his podcast. Green immediately went to his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show" to mock Nurkic for his comments after their game on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Warriors forward didn't hold back. He called Nurkic a clown, a little guy and a coward after their game. The two shared a history after Green hit the center in the head with a closed fist, which led to his indefinite suspension. After that incident, the Bosnian center commented that he hoped the forward would get help for his on-court behavior.

However, in their previous game, Nurkic noticed that nothing had changed with the four-time champion. He was still his old self. After the game, the seven-foot center addressed the media and told them that Green didn't change. He also said that the Warriors star doesn't deserve a chance to change his behavior.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This led to Green mocking him on his podcast for almost five minutes. Nurkic responded on X (formerly Twitter), further igniting the feud between them.

"All good bad boy just don’t stay to long on podcast, gonna be late for therapy session," Nurkic posted.

Expand Tweet

Fans won't be treated to another matchup between the Suns and the Warriors this season as their four-game season series ended in their last meeting. Phoenix bested Green and company, 3-1. The only way the fans can get to watch the two rival teams play against each other is if they meet in the postseason.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Bonafide No. 2 for this team": Draymond Green snubs Klay Thompson as Steph Curry's 'Robin'

What did Draymond Green say about Nurkic?

Based on Draymond Green's recent post about the Suns' center, the two big men aren't fond of each other. In their previous game, Nurkic decided to heat things up by posting up against the Warriors' forward and making a shot. After the basket, he taunted Green with the "too small" celebration.

The four-time All-Star did not let the opportunity pass and called for the ball on the other end. He posted up Nurkic a possession later and did the same celebration. The two were in each other's ear the entire game. This led to Phoenix's big man commenting on Green's unchanged behavior after the game.

The Warriors star forward didn't like it and went on a five-minute rant, roasting the European big.

"We all can do the little slap on the floor 'too small' celebration..." Green said. "He starts to question my character, what a coward. You go question a character about a basketball game that you just lost.

"Not very surprised that he went to the media... that's the same guy that laid on the floor when I made contact... Dude laid out like he was dead."

Expand Tweet

During the game, Nurkic finished with six points, six rebounds and four assists. Green outplayed him as he had 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Also read: "Laid out like he was dead" - Draymond Green roasts Jusuf Nurkic revealing his covert moves after Suns' center vents to media about scuffle

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!