"Laid out like he was dead" - Draymond Green roasts Jusuf Nurkic revealing his covert moves after Suns' center vents to media about scuffle

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green went on an almost five-minute rant about his beef with Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show." Green didn't hold back as he roasted his rival center and released it to social media for everyone to see.

In their previous game between the Warriors and Suns, Green and Nurkic were looking to outperform the other. It was their first time squaring off since the Warriors forward was suspended for punching the latter mid-game. Their meeting was something that fans were counting on to be competitive.

The Warriors ended up walking out with a 113-112 win over the Suns. Green was stellar and finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Nurkic, meanwhile, finished with only six points, six rebounds and four assists. The highlight of the game, however, was when the Bosnian center taunted the former All-Star.

After posting Green up, Nurkic scored and slapped the floor to mock his defender with the "too small" gesture. On the other end of the floor, the four-time champion did the same play and gesture. However, Draymond wasn't done with whatever was going on between them as he recently roasted him on his podcast.

"We all can do the little slap on the floor 'too small' celebration..." Green said. "He starts to question my character, what a coward. You go question a character about a basketball game that you just lost.

"Not very surprised that he went to the media... that's the same guy that laid on the floor when I made contact... Dude laid out like he was dead.

Green's response came after Nurkic went to the media and talked about the Warriors forward and his unchanged on-court behavior.

What did Nurkic say about Draymond Green?

The rivalry between the two big men continues to heat up. Draymond Green isn't backing down, and Nurkic looks locked in whenever they play against Golden State. After their recent matchup, the Suns center took back what he said about Green after he was hit in the head earlier this season.

"It's sad. (Green) didn't learn anything, man" Nurkic said. "Just a matter of time, he's going to knock somebody else again. Take everything back what I said. He don't deserve a chance."

During the physical incident early this season that led to Green's indefinite suspension, Nurkic hoped that the forward would change. He shared that the former Defensive Player of the Year needed help to change and not harm players in the future.

Their game on Feb. 10 was the last game of their season series against each other. The Suns bested the Warriors, winning three of the four meetings.

