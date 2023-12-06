“Gonna slap that round mound clean off”: NBA fans react hilariously as Charles Barkley challenges Shaquille O'Neal in Power Slap

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have had plenty of pranks and bouts over the years. The two NBA Hall of Famers are at it once again. Barkley challenged O’Neal to a power slap challenge.

Before Tuesday’s Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers game, they went head-to-head on predictions. O’Neal challenged Barkley to bet $30 million on the game. Barkley pulled back his Suns’ support at that costly wager.

Instead, they said they would settle things with a potential Power Slap fight. Barkley seems unafraid of the challenge. He had some fighting words for O’Neal and was already predicting how the bout would go.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Do I get to go first? As long as I get to go first, you soft, once I hit you, you gonna drop like a sack of potatoes,” Barkley said.

Expand Tweet

Barkley requested Dana White to book it and said he wanted it to be a pay-per-view event.

Power Slap is the slap fighting league run by White. It consists of two men taking turns slapping each other in the face as hard as possible until one drops.

White teased on social media that Barkley and O’Neal could compete in the sport for a one-time event during Super Bowl weekend in February 2024. The Super Bowl will be in Las Vegas.

The clip got plenty of people talking on social media. Many fans had hilarious reactions to the potential slap fight between the big men.

“Shaq's hand is as big as chuck's head. He's gonna slap that round mound clean off,” one fan wrote.

This fan was not the only one to chime in. Check out some of the best reactions from NBA fans below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Does Charles Barkley owe Shaquille O’Neal $30 million?

It appears the two never agreed on the bet formally. Charles Barkley backed out once Shaquille O’Neal raised the stakes to $30 million.

He was backing the Suns and they lost to the Lakers 106-103.

The Lakers were awarded a timeout at the end of the game. Durant then missed a desperation shot to tie the game at the buzzer as LA won. The Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Thursday.