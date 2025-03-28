  • home icon
  • "Gonna watch it all night" - Josh Giddey keeps it 100% real on binge-watching halfcourt buzzer-beater over LeBron James

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Mar 28, 2025 02:55 GMT
NBA: MAR 27 Lakers at Bulls - Source: Getty

Josh Giddey did the unbelievable as he launched a Hail Mary shot from the halfcourt to beat the buzzer. The ball swished in as the Chicago Bulls edged the LA Lakers 119-117 at the United Center on Thursday. The Aussie point guard had the ball in his hands for a final possession, and let it fly from the logo to bury a dagger into the Lakers.

Speaking to the media postgame, an elated Giddey said he would rewatch the tape after sinking the buzzer-beater over LeBron James.

"Gonna watch it all night"

Josh Giddey ended with his fifth triple-double of the season with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists. Coby White had 26 points and nine assists.

