"Gonna watch it all night" - Josh Giddey keeps it 100% real on binge-watching halfcourt buzzer-beater over LeBron James

Josh Giddey did the unbelievable as he launched a Hail Mary shot from the halfcourt to beat the buzzer. The ball swished in as the Chicago Bulls edged the LA Lakers 119-117 at the United Center on Thursday. The Aussie point guard had the ball in his hands for a final possession, and let it fly from the logo to bury a dagger into the Lakers.
Speaking to the media postgame, an elated Giddey said he would rewatch the tape after sinking the buzzer-beater over LeBron James.
"Gonna watch it all night"
Josh Giddey ended with his fifth triple-double of the season with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists. Coby White had 26 points and nine assists.
