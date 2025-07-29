  • home icon
"Good, but not that good": Jeff Teague and his brother stir Caitlin Clark pot again with ruthless Fever take

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 29, 2025 15:16 GMT
Former Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague and his brother Marquis stirred the Caitlin Clark once again on Monday. The duo offered a ruthless Fever take, claiming that Clark wasn't the most important player on the team.

During a breakdown of Monday's WNBA games on the "Club 520" podcast, the Teague brothers expressed their honest take on Clark as they dissected the Fever's win over the Sky.

"Yeah, we don't need CC. Let me rock out," Marquis said. (1:11:00 onwards)

Jeff Teague chimed in on his brother's comments while showing love to Kelsey Mitchell.

" I've been saying that. I ain't trying to start no riff-raff. But that zero (Mitchell) clean," Teague said. (1:11:06 onwards) " He be trying to push the CeCe narrative. Oh, she good, but she not that good."
The former NBA champion's comments stemmed from the Fever's ongoing success despite Caitlin Clark's absence. The guard has been out of action since mid-July due to a groin injury and has missed four games. During that period, the Fever has won two and lost two, yielding them a 50% win percentage.

This isn’t the first time Clark has dealt with injuries this season. She was sidelined for five games early on with a quadriceps strain, then missed another stretch in July due to a groin injury. That groin issue flared up again just before the All-Star break, and she hasn’t returned to the court since.

Additionally, this isn’t the first time Teague has stirred the Caitlin Clark pot. Back in June, he had fans fuming when he picked Sabrina Ionescu over the Fever sophomore and questioned just how important Clark is to the team.

Jeff Teague calls Caitlin Clark a “one-trick pony,” claiming the league has figured out her style of play

Jeff Teague has garnered a lot of attention after his career through his "Club 520" podcast and often speaks his mind. During an episode in July, he expressed his honest thoughts on Fever star Caitlin Clark and claimed she was a "one-trick pony."

"I'm telling y'all, bro. They done figured her out — that one-trick pony. No disrespect, but she can's go left. She only shoots step-backs going left, and she drives going right," Teague said.

His comments stemmed from Clark's sudden dip in form as she is yet to replicate the numbers she put up during her rookie season. However, the guard has struggled with consistency due to recurring injuries.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
