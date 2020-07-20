Good news for players in Orlando, the league finally sets up the barbershop in NBA bubble

In order to cater to all the needs of players in the NBA bubble, the league has begun construction of a barbershop. With players expected to stay in the NBA bubble for almost three months, the presence of a barber in Disney World was very critical, especially given the fact that some players get multiple cuts in a single week.

Most NBA players take great care in styling their hair and the upcoming barbershop will be exciting. Last week LA Lakers' point guard, Rajon Rondo spoke about the importance of hair care for NBA players:

"Part of the NBA is style, it's swag, it's charisma. I've always been taught, when you look good, you feel good, when you feel good, you play good -- that type of thing. And barbers are a central part of our NBA players' appearance."

NBA Barbershop being built in the bubble 💈



(via @tiagosplitter) pic.twitter.com/DyuKFZiWE3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 19, 2020

Also Read: Jimmy Butler's request to wear no name on back of NBA jersey to be reportedly denied

The barbershop is open for business in the NBA bubble

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris is thrilled about the barbershop

Players were getting haircuts in their hotel rooms or doing it themselves. Among them is Philadelphia 76ers' star Tobias Harris who recently got a haircut. When asked about it he mentioned that it was teammate Joel Embiid who gave him his fresh look.

Advertisement

I've worn a headband for quite some time that y'all must have forgotten that my hair-line is Top 5️⃣‼️... Oh yeah, and Mama Harris said I look good w/ or w/o a cut so take that!!! 🤣🤣😤😤😎😎 pic.twitter.com/ErBEAMYWOs — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) July 18, 2020

Denver Nuggets' guard Troy Danie also posted a video of getting a haircut in his hotel room in the NBA bubble.

Milwaukee Bucks' superstar and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis also went for a fresh cut yesterday on the latter's birthday.

This is the BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!! pic.twitter.com/dcLX1Gi9Gh — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 18, 2020

With the opening of the barbershop in the NBA bubble, there are also questions about hygiene. The league has laid out a set of rigid regulations. The shop will have disposable masks, gloves and capes. It will be set up in a manner to ensure social distancing and will also be cleaned by professionals thoroughly every few hours. The league is taking matters of health very seriously.

no better feeling than hitting the barber shop right @tobias31? 💈 pic.twitter.com/XahAZegorO — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 18, 2020

Several players have voiced their approval for the league's decision to build a barbershop in the NBA bubble. Perhaps we can hope an inside look into the barbershops players NBA bubble vlogs. If we're lucky we might get an NBA bubble edition of LeBron James' 'The Shop'.

i know everyone in the bubble is hyped to get a cut 🤘🏽 @2ez_nassie pic.twitter.com/ywoolG4qWP — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 18, 2020

The NBA bubble has transformed from simply a lodging site to a swanky and comfortable camp for the players. With golfing and fishing available as outdoor pastimes, and arcade games and ping pong available indoors, the needs of players during their free time are taken care of. The addition of the barbershop is a great move by the league to help the players feel at home in the NBA bubble.

Also Read: NBA bubble update: Boston Celtics stars go head to head in a swimming race, while the LA Lakers take their turn fishing