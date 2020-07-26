'Goodbye long term health' - NBA Twitter reacts to New York Knicks appointing Tom Thibodeau as new head coach

After months of speculation and being linked to a number of candidates, the New York Knicks are on the verge of signing veteran head coach Tom Thibodeau to a five-year contract as per ESPN.

One of the major responsibilities of new president Leon Rose has been finding the man to lead the New York Knicks back to their glory days in the NBA. He'd be hoping for just that with Thibodeau.

Following another offseason of disappointment and further misery in the 2019-20 NBA campaign, the New York Knicks fired head coach Dave Fizdale in December last year. Subsequently, assistant coach Mike Miller was promoted to the position of the lead guy in the interim.

Miller himself hasn't really inspired the New York Knicks who've only managed a sorry 21-45 record and are languishing at the 12th place in NBA's Eastern Conference. This is the seventh consecutive season that the franchise from the Big Apple has failed to make it to the NBA Playoffs.

Tom Thibodeau's record as an NBA head coach

Tom Thibodeau won the NBA Coach of the Year honors in 2011

In only his first season as a head coach in the NBA, Tom Thibodeau led the Chicago Bulls to a 62-20 record in the East which won him Coach of the Year Award. Next year, he became the fastest head coach to record 100 wins in the NBA, taking only 130 games to achieve this feat.

Thibodeau had success with the Minnesota Timberwolves as well after joining the franchise as the head coach in the 2016-17 season. He ended the T-Wolves' 14-year playoffs drought by leading them into the postseason in 2018. Tensions within the team in the 2018-19 campaign – particularly due to a wantaway Jimmy Butler – saw the performances dip and Thibodeau was eventually let go.

The New York Knicks were linked with Jason Kidd as well but Tom Thibodeau has enough pedigree to lead them into the light again.

NBA fans react to Tom Thibodeau joining the New York Knicks

Many NBA fans still blame Tom Thibodeau for Derrick Rose's ACL injury

While Thibodeau has a proven track record, he is notoriously known for keeping smaller rotations and eventually tiring out his players during the course of the season. It was his decision to leave Derrick Rose in the Bulls' first-round game against the NBA in the 2012 Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bulls were leading by 12 points with only a little over a minute left on the game clock.

Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler have also suffered a torn ACL and a torn meniscus respectively under Thibodeau's tutelage. So fans were quick to warm the New York Knicks players on Twitter with a lot of knee jokes doing the rounds. Let's have a look:

Goodbye, long term health of whomever the Knicks draft — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) July 25, 2020

The Knicks had so many better choices than Tom Thibodeau. Today's players mostly don't want to play for a defensive-driven curmudgeon/tyrant. Pop got grandfathered in. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 25, 2020

RIP the “Knicks don’t play their young guys enough” narrative — Clem (@TheClemReport) July 25, 2020

Rj Barrett knees after two weeks of games with tom thibodeau coaching the knicks pic.twitter.com/tVuyBxWH6P — john (@iam_johnw) July 25, 2020

I’m starting to think the Knicks enjoy their status as laughingstock of the league — DJ Augustin Fan Club (@AugustinFanClub) July 25, 2020

*Day 1*



KNICKS PLAYERS: “hey coach, welcome! we usually shoot around for a couple minutes, practice some plays, then go watch some film.”



TOM THIBODEAU: pic.twitter.com/f8L07iEObP — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 25, 2020

Where were you when thibs saved the Knicks — AFunkyDiabetic (@FunkyDiabetic1) July 25, 2020

Knicks going with a win now coach with almost zero win now players is the most Knicks thing. Good luck to Thibs. — UnwrittenRules (@UnwrittenRul3s) July 25, 2020

Tom Thibodeau is the definition of CULTURE!!!! Finally the Knicks are trending in the right direction for once. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 25, 2020

this is a Woj solidarity tweet. I could not possibly care less about who the head coach of the Knicks is — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 25, 2020

I can’t wait to hear Tom Thibodeau’s raspiness shouting from the sidelines for the next season and a half until the Knicks fire him — Clique Productions (@ImClique_) July 25, 2020

