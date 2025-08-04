"Got cursed for playing for team USA" - NBA fans explode over 76ers reportedly regretting Joel Embiid’s extension amid knee issues

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had enough time to recover from his knee issues last season. To give Embiid additional time to heal from his injury, the team shut him down on Feb. 28. However, the 76ers still have &quot;genuine concern&quot; over his issues, according to Brett Siegel on Sunday.Siegel provided a more thorough explanation of the current state of affairs between the 76ers organization and its top player on Monday. According to the NBA insider, there is a belief that the front office regrets giving him a three-year, $193 million contract extension.&quot;Embiid has struggled getting back on the court this offseason, and there is a growing concern that he will not be ready for the start of training camp, league sources told ClutchPoints,&quot; Siegel wrote.&quot;Several rival teams in the Eastern Conference who spoke with ClutchPoints a couple of weeks ago at NBA Summer League confirmed mixed signals coming from the Sixers regarding Embiid's knee health, with one executive stating that the 76ers are regretting their decision to extend the big man's contract in 2024.&quot;Fans revealed their thoughts on Embiid's ongoing health situation.&quot;Embiid got cursed for playing for Team USA didn’t he,&quot; a fan said.Has Messi scored more than Cristiano? @GOALSEqualsGOATLINKembiid got cursed for playing for team USA didn’t he&quot;I mean, the guy has struggled with injuries his entire career, what were they expecting as he gets older?&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Oh no, sounds like a delayed version of Greg Oden,&quot; one fan said.Other fans suggested that Joel Embiid should retire from basketball.&quot;May need to look at medically retiring him if it continues to trend worse than it already is,&quot; a comment read. ZACK! @I_amZackkLINKMay need to look at medically retiring him if it continues to trend worse than it already is&quot;I honestly think this guy should retire, and I say the with all due respect for his talent,&quot; one more fan suggested.&quot;Time to retire man,&quot; someone commented.Joel Embiid isn't the only player drawing concern for the 76ersJoel Embiid wasn't the only Philadelphia 76ers star who was part of Brett Siegel's report on Sunday. He also included All-Star forward Paul George, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. George sustained the injury during an on-court workout in July.The assessment about the nine-time All-Star is that he's likely to miss the early part of training camp. Additionally, he's expected to miss the preseason games.Like Joel Embiid, George struggled with his health last season. He appeared in 41 games, averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. With his limited time on the floor, fans started to doubt his signing during the 2024 offseason, where he agreed to a four-year, $212 million deal.