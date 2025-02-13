"Got death threats" - Warriors HC Steve Kerr reveals major implications of trading for Shaquille O'Neal by moving $60,000,000 forward

Before Steve Kerr took on the Warriors coaching job, he was in the front office hot seat with the Suns. He made some bold choices during his tenure as an executive. Amid Mavericks fans harassing GM Nico Harrison for trading Luka Doncic, Kerr revisited the time how one of his most questionable choices got him in grave trouble during his stint in Phoenix.

Kerr traded for a 35-year-old Shaquille O'Neal in exchange for Suns' fan favorite Shawn Marion, who was at the peak of his career at age 29. $80,000,000 worth Marion's departure wasn't received well among the team's fanbase. Kerr recalled the major implications while showing respect to Harrison and what he's been through lately amid Mavericks fans' outrage.

"Death threats for Nico, I mean it's brutal," Kerr told reporters on Wednesday ahead of the Warriors' game against the Mavericks in Dallas (via Mavs' reporter Brad Townsend).

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's really sad and you kind of feel for everybody because this is a very emotional business and it's what drives the business. The fans obviously love this stuff and if you're a Mavs fan and you're heartbroken, that's really difficult to handle. ... Seeing Nico go through stuff that he shouldn't have to go through, it's all really surreal."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kerr added that he, too, has been subject to death threats as an executive:

"I traded Shawn Marion for Shaq and I got death threats," Kerr said (h/t ESPN's Tim MacMahon). "Emailed death threats. Our security in Phoenix looked into it and I was never overly concerned. I took it for what it was, which was an angry fan typing away. But it's still pretty disconcerting when someone threatens your life, so I feel for Nico.

Expand Tweet

Steve Kerr and Nico Harrison pulled off nearly similar moves with their respective trade as both traded players close or in their peak for aging veterans who probably wouldn't have a sustainable impact.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback