"Got Gobert looking like Shaq" - Lakers fans in utter shambles after Rudy Gobert ends LA's season with NBA playoffs career-high

Rudy Gobert torching the Lakers in elimination Game 5 had the Purple and Gold's fans in utter shambles on Wednesday night. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year had his career playoff game after he made the most of JJ Redick refusing to play a big man, with Jaxson Hayes getting demoted and no other backup available.
Gobert had a 20-point, 20-rebound game, including over 50.0% of his boards coming on the offensive glass. He achieved his playoff career-high midway through the fourth quarter after recording his 25th point of the night.
Many projected Gobert to get played off the floor in this series with mismatch hunters like Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves leading the Lakers' offense. However, Gobert turned the narrative on its head - first, with his defense across Games 1 to 4, and with his offense in Game 5.
After his spectacular performance, Lakers Twitter expressed their shock at Gobert ending their season with one fan saying:
"Got Gobert looking like Shaq"
Another said:
"Anybody but Gobert. This is just sad."
One fan said Gobert was "lucky" that Anthony Davis wasn't around:
"He lucky AD isn’t around anymore"
Another added:
"Rudy Gobert is playing like a $200 million player tonight"
One fan reminded the Lakers about Mark Williams' trade:
