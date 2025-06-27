"Got me out here looking like Kevin Hart": Dwayne Johnson's epic reaction to being absolutely dwarfed by 7'1" Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal and Dwayne Johnson linked up on Thursday night at the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Johnson, one of the biggest actors in all of Hollywood, got a reality check from the former LA Lakers big man when they posed for a picture together at the event. At 7'1", O'Neal is eight inches taller than Johnson, who stands at 6'4".

Even though both celebrities are powerhouses in their own spheres, Johnson and O'Neal have crossed paths a few times over the years. The Hall of Fame center is a big wrestling fan, attending Johnson's WWE events as he was making a name for himself. Johnson, on the other hand, is a Lakers fan who has followed the team for years and is a supporter of their players, both past and present.

O'Neal and Johnson got together on Thursday night to watch the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The former took the opportunity to get a photo with the former WWE star and posted it on his Instagram page. The result was a picture that went viral and had Johnson calling out the NBA legend for making him look small.

Johnson and O'Neal had a back-and-forth in the comments of the post

"Got me out here lookin like Kevin Hart," Johnson said to O'Neal. "Love U big brother."

The meetup between O'Neal and Johnson saw two of the worlds biggest celebrities, both in popularity and sheer size, get together. However, a 7'1", 324lb. former NBA player is enough to make anyone feel small by comparison, even someone as big as The Rock.

Shaquille O'Neal was almost Dwayne Johnson's sidekick

When Dwayne Johnson played the titular character in Black Adam back in 2022, he was on the search for a sidekick to star in the movie alongside him. His search included the crew of Inside the NBA; O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, all of whome Johnson made nicknames for.

The four-time NBA champion was at the top of Johnson's list. "Shaq Adam" could have happened, too. O'Neal has acting experience and would have been a fine body guard for Black Adam. Unfortunately for NBA fans, the collaboration never really picked up steam and Johnson ended up starring in the movie by himself.

Despite never having shared the screen before, O'Neal and Johnson are friends and big fans of one another. Both celebrities maintain a good relationship with the other, even if Shaq did embarass Johnson on social media on Thursday night.

