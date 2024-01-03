"Got PTSD from Kawhi in last playoffs": Clippers fans roast Kevin Durant for missing LA-Suns game

The star-studded LA Clippers matchup with the Phoenix Suns is one of the most anticipated matchups on Jan. 3, but it will be missing one significant figure, Kevin Durant. In the recent injury report by the team's medical staff, the 15-time NBA All-Star is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Fans are quick to jump on KD's lowlight on social media speculating on why the two-time MVP is not playing against his former OKC Thunder teammates, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Having played the LA Clippers in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, some fans feel that Durant is avoiding Kawhi Leonard and show a clip of their matchup:

With a game that has seven NBA All-Stars, basketball aficionados feel that the game is ruined with Durant not playing:

At 35 years old, some see that Kevin Durant's injuries are due to load management. With the recent news, one fan even sees that this is not the reason anymore:

Bradley Beal has been playing great and healthiest since coming to the Phoenix Suns. He has playing alongside Devin Booker but some fans are eager to see the three players together more on the floor. This injury prevents another chance for the Suns' big three to be together:

Kevin Durant's injury history in 2023-24 season

So far this season, Kevin Durant is about to miss his sixth game in 34 games of the Phoenix Suns. This is KD's 16th season in the NBA and his health has been closely monitored, not just by the team's medical staff, but also by his fans who want to see him prolong his basketball career.

The first two games that Durant has missed were against the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks on Nov. 24 and 26. This was due to a foot injury but he was able to return on Nov. 29.

On Dec. 7, the Suns' medical staff indicated that Durant would be out for a short-term injury and this time it was his ankle. "KD" missed the team's matchup with the Sacramento Kings and his former team, Golden State Warriors.

His most recent injury is his hamstring which made him sit the team's matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers and now he is set to miss the upcoming game against the Clippers.

In the five games that Kevin Durant missed, the Phoenix Suns only lost once, against the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 8 on their home court at the Footprint Center.