  "Got traded the next day": Shaquille O'Neal reveals Pat Riley's brutal decision-making after run in with the "Godfather" 

“Got traded the next day”: Shaquille O’Neal reveals Pat Riley’s brutal decision-making after run in with the “Godfather” 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 23, 2025 12:05 GMT
Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat - Source: Getty
Shaquille O’Neal reveals Pat Riley’s brutal decision-making (Credits: Getty)

Shaquille O’Neal recounted an incident with Miami Heat president Pat Riley that led to his trade to the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on the "Straight Game" podcast, O’Neal said that an altercation in practice with then-coach of the Heat, Riley, spelled the end of his tenure in Miami.

O’Neal recalled that Riley asked Jason Williams to get out of practice one time after he showed up “half a second” late. Shaq stood up for his teammate, which led to Riley asking him to leave instead.

“He told J Dub [Jason Williams] to get out. I said, ‘Na, he’s not getting out.’ he said, ‘Well, you get out.’ I said, ‘Motherf*****, put me out.’ So we got into a little scuffle and the next day I was traded,” O’Neal said on Friday.
Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade had led the Miami Heat to a championship in 2006. Despite that, Pat Riley, who is known as “the Godfather” due to his brutal decision-making, traded the four-time champion just 24 hours after a heated confrontation.

This is just one example of Riley's ruthless approach; other examples include his treatment of franchise legend Dwyane Wade, leading to his departure from Miami in 2016. He also publicly called out Jimmy Butler before trading him to the Golden State Warriors last season

O’Neal was with the Miami Heat for four seasons, averaging 19.6 points and 9.1 rebounds through 205 games.

Shaquille O’Neal’s altercation with Pat Riley severely affected his twilight years in the league

After being traded to the Phoenix Suns, Shaquille O’Neal went on to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics before retiring in 2011. He played three more full seasons of basketball but failed to add any accolades to his lengthy resume, hanging up his boots as a four-time champion.

Some have speculated that had he continued playing with Dwyane Wade, O’Neal might have had a chance at more championships. Just two seasons after Shaq left, LeBron James arrived in Miami, leading the franchise to two more championships.

This has led many to wonder what it would have looked like had Shaq stayed long enough to play alongside both James and Wade.

Regardless, the Lakers legend is widely considered one of the most dominant players in history, even if his twilight years left much to be desired. He played 1,207 games, retiring with averages of 23.7 points and 10.9 rebounds, shooting 58.2% for his career.

