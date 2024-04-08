“Got two 7-footers cuddling on the ground”: NBA fans awestruck after Paul George hits smoothest game-winner 

The LA Clippers secured an exhilarating road victory, led by forward Paul George, to edge past the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-118 on Sunday, ending their season series at one win apiece.

The Clippers succeeded in overturning a 26-point deficit as George scorched the Cavaliers with 23 points in the second half. The win stamped the Clippers' third-largest deficit comeback in their franchise history.

George notably, hit the game winner over Cavaliers' premier defender, Evan Mobley. This had NBA 'X'(formerly known as Twitter) abuzz and fans shared their reactions to the clutch shot.

One fan notably said:

"Paul George got two 7 footers cuddling on the ground for a game winner absolutely insane"

@Boness305 noted that PG's shot led to Mobley and Jarrett Allen falling to the ground inadvertently which made his shot look even more iconic.

@HoodieBev emphasized that the shot wasn’t merely a game-winner, but also a highlight-reel ankle breaker.

@Jonnybuzek praised George for his effortlessly smooth playstyle, crediting his exceptional dribbling and shooting abilities for making the game appear effortless.

"26 POINT COMEBACK. CHILLs"

@FeelLikeDrew raved on the Clippers mounting the 26-point historic comeback.

"We winnin it all"

@SimmsShyne gave a notable take on the Clippers potentially breaking through for their first ever NBA championship after an inspiring outing and extending their winning streak.

"Looks like old indy vintage George here, Beautiful"

@Tyro_investing highlighted the resemblance to Paul George's vintage performances during his time with the Indiana Pacers.

How the LA Clippers overcame their 26-point comeback fueled by Paul George

Paul George tallied 39 points with a stunning 23-point surge in the fourth quarter, while James Harden contributed 22 points as the LA Clippers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-118 on Sunday. This remarkable comeback marked their 50th win of the season.

The Cavaliers dominated the first half, leading 80-59 at halftime, fueled by a remarkable 60% shooting from the field and notching 40 points in each quarter. Their halftime score of 80 points marked a season-high for the team.

Cleveland further bolstered its lead to 26 points in the third quarter, with Jarrett Allen showcasing his prowess by contributing 10 points, including eight of their initial 15 points, culminating in a 94-68 advantage.

However, the Clippers mounted a spirited comeback, finishing the third quarter on a compelling 18-4 run, spearheaded by eight points from Ivica Zubac, narrowing the deficit to 98-86 heading into the final period.

The Clippers staged a remarkable offensive surge, outscoring the Cavaliers 29-6 during the transition between the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth. The momentum was epitomized by five consecutive points from Paul George, including a pivotal 3-pointer and two successful free throws, narrowing the deficit to 100-97.

Terance Mann delivered a clutch tying 3-pointer, followed swiftly by a 3-pointer from Amir Coffey, propelling the Clippers into their first lead since the end of the first quarter, seizing a 118-115 advantage.