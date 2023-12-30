Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo got NBA fans thinking when he shared on The OGs podcast uploaded on the league’s Reddit account a story about bruiser James Johnson beating up a teammate for calling him a “bit**.”

The seven-year NBA veteran, though, chose not to name the Heat player but had a kick talking about the incident with former Miami players Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem.

As recounted by Adebayo, the unnamed player got the ire of Johnson, who played in Miami for four years from 2016 to 2019, around the shower area by calling Johnson a bit**. Other players tried to pacify Johnson but were not able to, as he went on to rough up the said player.

When it all ended, the Heat big man said that Johnson checked on the one he beat up and walked away. The story sparked many theories from fans on who the unnamed Heat player was. Below are some reactions speculating that it could have been Dion Waiters:

Bam Adebayo takes pride in anchoring Heat defense

Two-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo takes pride in playing defense and makes sure he delivers on it to help the Miami Heat get going.

Speaking to nba.com, the former Kentucky player said that defense has always been part of him and the primary reason why he has been effective in South Beach. The 26-year-old center-forward said:

“Defense has always been a part of me. That’s definitely how I got on the court in Miami. But I feel it comes from having that workhorse mentality. Being available and continuing to give the effort. That’s defense — effort, effort, effort.”

Bam Adebayo added:

“Every rep matters. Being a technician on defense. Being in the right spot. Talking. Watching film, learning guys’ tendencies. It matters. When you get to the playoffs, you understand that the game slows up and goes possession by possession.”

With Adebayo manning the middle, the Heat made it twice to the NBA Finals in the last four seasons.

In the ongoing campaign, Bam Adebayo has been solid, averaging 21.8 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, 1.1 steals and a block in 34 minutes for the Heat, who are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 19-12 record.