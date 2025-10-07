"Gotta keep up with Joel Embiid" - NBA fans abuzz as Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly sheds weight to step into PF role with Knicks

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns worked out in the offseason, preparing for a new role that new coach Mike Brown has envisioned for him. According to Steve Popper of Newsday, KAT entered training camp below his usual weight to play power forward. After playing center for most of last season, Brown wants to move Towns to the No. 4 spot.The news of Towns dropping weight to play power forward quickly went viral, prompting fans to react:“Gotta keep up with Embiid.”Don Lippy... The LipFather @lippy4246LINK@NBA_NewYork @StevePopper Gotta keep up with EmbiidOne fan said:Sammy Escobar🛡️ @HamsammychLINK@NBA_NewYork @StevePopper Slim Meow getting ready to play the stretch 4Another fan added:Ricardo. @_notricardoLINK@NBA_NewYork @StevePopper Bro we don’t care about NONE of that. Did you work on your pick and roll defense????One more fan continued:Moody @moodyfan_LINK@NBA_NewYork @StevePopper I really don’t gaf as long as he’s stops with the dumbass fouls every gameAnother fan commented:壮尊 (Sōson) @killamic24LINK@NBA_NewYork @StevePopper His feet is a**. Weight loss won’t helpThe role Brown wants Towns to play is not something new for the 7-footer. Popper noted in his report that KAT did the same thing when Rudy Gobert arrived in Minnesota to become the Timberwolves’ starting center. Towns returned to his usual position when he came to New York, while OG Anunoby played power forward.Mitchell Robinson’s injury-riddled 2024-25 season was a key reason Karl-Anthony Towns played center under former Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. Robinson did not play until March, forcing Thibodeau to make Towns anchor the team on both ends.Robinson does not stretch the floor like Towns, but he is the more rugged and physical defender. Minnesota had good success when KAT played alongside a non-shooting big man in Rudy Gobert. Brown hopes to see similar results in New York, where he wants a Towns-Robinson pairing.Knicks added frontcourt depth to help Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell RobinsonThe New York Knicks lost Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims in the offseason. To shore up the frontline, the Knicks signed Guerschon Yabusele, Alex Len and Trey Jemison, who is on a two-way contract. Rookie Mohamed Diawara can also contribute, but he is expected to spend more time in the G League.The offseason acquisitions provide better depth for the Knicks behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson. OG Anunoby should slide to his more natural small forward role and likely make Josh Hart become the Sixth Man.With a reinforced frontcourt and a perimeter led by Jalen Brunson, Jordan Clarkson, Mikal Bridges and Hart, the Knicks have better roster balance. The Knicks hope that by retooling the lineup, they have a better chance of improving their Eastern Conference finals appearance last season.