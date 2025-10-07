  • home icon
  • "Gotta keep up with Joel Embiid" - NBA fans abuzz as Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly sheds weight to step into PF role with Knicks

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 07, 2025 01:48 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
"Gotta keep up with Joel Embiid" - NBA fans abuzz as Karl-AnthonyTowns reportedly sheds weight to step into PF role with Knicks. [photo: Imagn]

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns worked out in the offseason, preparing for a new role that new coach Mike Brown has envisioned for him. According to Steve Popper of Newsday, KAT entered training camp below his usual weight to play power forward. After playing center for most of last season, Brown wants to move Towns to the No. 4 spot.

The news of Towns dropping weight to play power forward quickly went viral, prompting fans to react:

“Gotta keep up with Embiid.”

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan commented:

The role Brown wants Towns to play is not something new for the 7-footer. Popper noted in his report that KAT did the same thing when Rudy Gobert arrived in Minnesota to become the Timberwolves’ starting center. Towns returned to his usual position when he came to New York, while OG Anunoby played power forward.

Mitchell Robinson’s injury-riddled 2024-25 season was a key reason Karl-Anthony Towns played center under former Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. Robinson did not play until March, forcing Thibodeau to make Towns anchor the team on both ends.

Robinson does not stretch the floor like Towns, but he is the more rugged and physical defender. Minnesota had good success when KAT played alongside a non-shooting big man in Rudy Gobert. Brown hopes to see similar results in New York, where he wants a Towns-Robinson pairing.

Knicks added frontcourt depth to help Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks lost Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims in the offseason. To shore up the frontline, the Knicks signed Guerschon Yabusele, Alex Len and Trey Jemison, who is on a two-way contract. Rookie Mohamed Diawara can also contribute, but he is expected to spend more time in the G League.

The offseason acquisitions provide better depth for the Knicks behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson. OG Anunoby should slide to his more natural small forward role and likely make Josh Hart become the Sixth Man.

With a reinforced frontcourt and a perimeter led by Jalen Brunson, Jordan Clarkson, Mikal Bridges and Hart, the Knicks have better roster balance. The Knicks hope that by retooling the lineup, they have a better chance of improving their Eastern Conference finals appearance last season.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

