"Gotta throw in the 'could have easily been mid-80s'" - Trevor Lawrence quips at Taylor Rooks' viral meme

Taylor Rooks made headlines in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks after an old photo resurfaced. It was an image of Rooks with a Celtics fan taken in a game last year and became meme-worthy.

Even Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence joined in on the fun and put his own caption for the image. Lawrence used a golf-related joke after sharing a post by Golf.com's Claire Rogers about the fan possibly bragging about scoring a 94.

"And then you gotta throw in the 'could have easily been mid-80s,'" Lawrence wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Trevor Lawrence is a huge fan of golf and has been playing regularly during the NFL season, but mostly in the offseason. Lawrence recently made his PGA TOUR pro-am debut in March, while former NBA player and current collegiate golfer J.R. Smith challenged him to a match in April.

Taylor Rooks surprised to viral meme resurfacing

It was quite a surprise for Taylor Rooks when her viral meme resurfaced again during Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Rooks loved that fans came up with some great captions for the meme, but felt sorry for the Boston Celtics fan who was caught speaking to him.

"Omg this photo is never going to die. Sorry to that man," Rooks wrote.

Expand Tweet

The photo was from a regular season game at the TD Garden, but it has fit perfectly for the NBA Finals. It might sum up what Celtics fans are telling their significant others during the game.

Luckily for the Celtics fan base, their team made Game 1 look easy with a 107-89 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Game 2 is on Sunday and the Celtics will try to get a 2-0 lead before the series heads back to Dallas at the American Airlines Center for Games 3 and 4.

Celtics fan spoke about interaction with Taylor Rooks

In an exclusive interview with Connor Toole of BroBible, the anonymous Boston Celtics fan revealed what he told Taylor Rooks. The fan wanted to remain unknown but discussed his 30-second conversation with Rooks in the game that apparently happened on March 3, 2023 against the Brooklyn Nets.

"She was pretty short with her responses but she was friendly and nice. I guess it just got captured at the worst possible moment. I'm not trying to flirt with her at all. My girlfriend is in the upper section and she saw us on the Jumbotron when it flashed to us with "TAYLOR ROOKS" at the bottom of the screen.

"I still had no idea who she was until the next day when I found out it started blowing up a little after Rondae Hollis-Jefferson tweeted it out. Now, a year later, it came back and it was everything I experienced then times ten."

Expand Tweet