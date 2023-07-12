During the 2023 NBA Draft, Gradey Dick made sure to stand out. Along with being one of the top shooters in his class, the 6-foot-8 guard made waves with his outfit choice.

Over the years, we've seen countless draftees customize their suits on draft night. However, Gradey Dick took things to an entirely new level. When he pulled up to the arena that night, he was wearing a bright red suit that everyone could see. It was a play on the famous film "The Wizard of Oz" as he is from Kansas.

While sitting down with Taylor Rooks, Dick was asked about his choice of attire that evening. He stated that it was his goal to make sure that it was something people will never forget.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't know if it's very Timeless or stuff like that so yeah one of those things when I look back into like kind of when you look at what the 2003 draft of LeBron and see a lot of that stuff and rating them zeros out of 10 and stuff... They'll remember it so that was my goal."

It did not take long for the Kansas sharpshooter to hear his name called as the Toronto Raptors selected him with the 13th overall pick.

How has Gradey Dick performed in Summer League?

After being taken by the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Draft, next up for Gradey Dick is the NBA Summer League. Through his first handful of games, his play hasn't been that stellar for someone taken in the lottery.

After two games, Dick is posting averages of 10.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. His numbers are solid, but it's his shooting percentages that might raise a cause for concern. Dick is shooting 32% from the field and only 25% from beyond the arc.

For someone who was drafted high for his shooting ability, these splits aren't great. That being said, the Raptors should be far away from the panic button. With it being his first taste of NBA action, Dick is still adjusting to the game at the next level.

How a player performs in Summer League is no clear indication of how they'll look once the season rolls around. These shooting woes could very easily be a cold spell that Dick breaks out of by the time October gets here.

Poll : 0 votes