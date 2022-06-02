“My teammates were all going for Bron… I talked so much trash for a week” - Grant Williams on being a Draymond Green fan in college, says he he has memories of the 2015 Warriors team

After a short time away, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals. They are on a collision course with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

While these teams have some similarities, there is one glaring difference. On one side, the Warriors are looking to add another title to their dynasty. Meanwhile, Boston's young core is preparing for its first taste of the NBA's biggest stage.

As the younger squad, the Celtics remember watching the Warriors climb the NBA ranks. During a recent media availability, Grant Williams admitted he is a Draymond Green fan and was rooting for Golden State back during the 2015 finals.

"I remember exactly where I was when the Warriors won for the first time. I was in college, and I remember watching the game, and I was going for the Warriors then back in the day because I'm a Draymond guy."

While they aren't exact copies of each other, it's not shocking that Draymond Green is one of William's favorite players. Both are gritty defensive-minded forwards who don't mind doing the little things to help their team win. Based on these comments, it's fair to assume Williams is looking forward to squaring off against a player that he looks up to.

“My teammates were all going for Bron… I talked so much trash for a week.”

NBA @NBA



Grant Williams on rooting for Draymond and the Warriors when he was in college.



presented by "I was in college... I was going for the warriors then cause I'm a Draymond guy..."Grant Williams on rooting for Draymond and the Warriors when he was in college. #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Media Availability "I was in college... I was going for the warriors then cause I'm a Draymond guy..."Grant Williams on rooting for Draymond and the Warriors when he was in college.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Media Availability https://t.co/Sv1Clj2bpq

Draymond Green is biggest X-factor in the NBA Finals

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 5

Cases can be made for multiple players, but Draymond Green is arguably the biggest X-factor in the finals on either side. How much he is able to impact will be a clear indicator of Golden State's chances against Boston.

The main area Draymond Green can leave his mark on this series is defense. Golden State will likely throw different looks at Jayson Tatum, with the former Defensive Player of the Year taking on most of the challenge.

If Green is able to slow down Boston's superstar, they will be well on their way to another title. Green is also going to have his hands full with veteran Al Horford, who has proven to be a difference-maker at times for Boston in the postseason.

²³ @PlayoffDraymond Draymond Green Defense On Jokic (Game 1) Draymond Green Defense On Jokic (Game 1) 🔒 https://t.co/35LxIoQ20M

Through the years, Green has proven to be a vital piece to the Warriors championship-winning teams. He is not afraid to get his hands dirty, and his Swiss Army Knife skill set makes Golden State an even tougher team to deal with.

No matter which way you look at it, things are shaping up for what should be an interesting and competitive finals matchup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far