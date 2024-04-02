"Grant Williams revenge game" - Celtics fans in stitches as Hornets match up 6'6" forward as center against 7'2" Kristaps Porzingis

The Charlotte Hornets are quite undermanned in their game tonight against the Boston Celtics with a few players on the injury list. As a result, the Hornets have looked to Grant Williams to take over the center position to play against his former team, who has Kristaps Porzingis.

The NBA is in an era of positionless basketball with many undersized big men excelling. One example of this is Draymond Green, who's listed at 6 ft. 6 but is still able to stand his ground on both ends.

For the Hornets, having Williams is still a great asset as he can play both forward positions and be an occasional center. What makes it interesting for tonight's matchup is how he'd perform against Porzingis, who stands at 7 ft. 2.

Upon learning that the former Dallas Mavericks forward will take on the center position, fans didn't hesitate to share their reactions. Here are some of what the fans had to say about the Hornet's roster decisions.

"Grant Williams Revenge game," one fan posted.

There are a few fans who think it'll be an easy matchup for Porzingis.

The Hornets have five players in their injury report against Boston. Three of the injured players are out for the season while the remaining two are the team's rotational centers.

How did Williams play in his first game against the Celtics?

Williams was traded by the Celtics last summer to the Mavericks, via a sign-and-trade. He was expected to be a major help for the Mavs, but he was later traded to the Hornets after 47 games. While he was with Dallas, however, he had a chance to play against his former team.

On Jan. 22, the Mavs played their regular season game against the Eastern Conference team. Many were hoping for a decent game from Williams, but he ended up only scoring two points. The forward added three rebounds and two assists before the final buzzer sounded.

He shot 20% from the field as he went 1-5 and wasn't able to knock a three-pointer, even with five attempts. For tonight's game, Williams is looking to avenge his performance. But it could be difficult as he'll be assigned to guard the Latvian center.

Where to watch the Hornets vs Celtics game

The game between Charlotte and Boston can be watched on local TV on channels like Bally Sports SE-CHA and NBC Sports Boston. Live streaming the game is also an option as fans can access the NBA League Pass.