"Grateful he's back in the mix" - Klay Thompson lauds Andrew Wiggins' performance in Game 1 loss against Kings

Klay Thompson was happy to see Andrew Wiggins back in the Golden State Warriors lineup in their Game 1 contest against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The Warriors lost 126-123, with Wiggins missing a wide-open corner 3-pointer, a potential game-winner.

However, Wiggins had an exceptional game otherwise. Thompson was impressed by his efforts as Wiggins played well despite missing three months of NBA action, citing undisclosed personal reasons. Here's what Thompson said about Wiggins' performance on Saturday (Warriors on NBCS):

"To miss three months of NBA basketball and do what he did tonight is so impressive. I mean, he hardly breaks his sweat, and I'll take that look at the end of the game any day of the week. I mean, he's a clutch two-way player, and I'm just so grateful he's back in the mix."

Klay Thompson also leaned on Andrew Wiggins' importance to the Golden State Warriors system on both ends of the floor, adding:

"He's such a big piece of what we do. Without him we don't win a championship last season. We need him to go where we want to go... Defending the title."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Klay is proud of the way Wiggs played tonight Klay is proud of the way Wiggs played tonight https://t.co/IqlysFBr13

Wiggins finished with 17 points and four blocks on 43.8% shooting in 28 minutes off the bench. He had 12 points and three blocks in the first half alone. As expected, he found it difficult to maintain his intensity down the stretch as he returned after a 25-game absence.

Nevertheless, the Warriors looked solid in his minutes, which is crucial in their hopes of defending their title this season.

Warriors fall short in Andrew Wiggins' return, but dominate most of the game

The Golden State Warriors blew Game 1 against the Sacramento Kings. They led 86-76 midway through the third but failed to hold the lead down the stretch. The contest went back and forth in the clutch, and the Kings marginally prevailed, claiming a three-point win.

Nevertheless, the signs look positive for the Warriors as they are healthy to start the postseason. Andrew Wiggins' return was a big boost to the team. The Warriors competed better in Saturday's road game than during the regular season. Steph Curry maintained his MVP-caliber run, bagging 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting. Klay Thompson had 21, while Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole had 17 each.

There is room for improvement, and looking back on the Warriors' track record of bouncing back after losses, especially in the playoffs, they might edge past the Kings in Game 2.

Wiggins will likely hit his stride with more minutes under his belt. Meanwhile, the Warriors will have the chance to regroup and make better adjustments from the next game onwards. A road win in the next game will be massive for the defending champions.

They are nearly unbeatable at home. Tying the series 1-1 on Monday will likely offer them the chance to go 3-1 up by the end of Game 4.

