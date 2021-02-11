"Gravity just isn't on our side" Bradley Beal contemplates playing on the moon as Washington Wizards lose again

Bradley Beal wasn't up to his usual standards as the Washington Wizards slumped to their 16th loss of the season against Toronto Raptors. A Russell Westbrook three had made it a five-point game with over eight minutes to go on the clock but Nick Nurse's men then went on a 21-4 run to blow out the Wizards 137-115.

Bradley Beal was amiss in the fourth quarter and the Washington Wizards' offense collapsed. He finished with 24 points on the night but only shot 8-of-20 from the field. Westbrook had 23 points, seven assists, and six rebounds but he too was inefficient.

Bradley Beal wants to play on the moon

The Washington Wizards have lost three of their last four games and shot below 30% from downtown in each of them. Bradley Beal was asked about the Wizards' slump in this department and he had a quirky response, to say the least. Beal said:

"Gravity. Gravity just isn’t on our side. ... Something’s in the air. Maybe if I play on the damn moon, shots are gonna go in."

Bradley Beal: "We gotta be able to guard and make shots." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 11, 2021

He did give a proper answer later on, citing that it's common for teams to be streaky.

"Shots go in, shots don't go in, said Beal. "That can't be our reason for guys not defending."

What's next for the Washington Wizards?

Russell Westbrook

Advertisement

It's safe to say that things haven't gone according to the Washington Wizards' plans this season. They're 6-16 for the season, which is the third-worst record in the league. They want to be in the playoff picture but a postseason finish is increasingly looking unlikely.

Wizards this season:



4-3 without Russell Westbrook

2-13 with Russell estbrook pic.twitter.com/KWf2XCdcvz — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 11, 2021

Russell Westbrook hasn't had the desired impact on the Washington Wizards. Speculation regarding Bradley Beal's future also refuses to die down, so don't be surprised to see him on the trading block if things don't improve quickly for the franchise.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - Can Bradley Beal be Golden State Warriors' next superstar?