“Great job from Dennis tonight, his energy was just amazing” – Al Horford compliments Dennis Schroder’s 38-point effort as Boston Celtics beat Milwaukee in OT

Dennis Schroder did not let the Boston Celtics miss Jaylen Brown in their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday (November 12) night. With Brown sitting out due to a leg injury, Dennis Schroder scored a season-high 38 points as the Celtics needed overtime to put away the Bucks 122-113.

After scoring 20 points apiece for Boston in their last two contests, Dennis Schroder exploded for his second-highest scoring game ever. Schroder went 16-of-27 from the field, and also had eight rebounds and three assists in the contest.

Speaking about Schroder’s season-high effort, teammate Al Horford said in a post-game interview:

“Great job from Dennis tonight. His energy was just amazing, kept attacking all night and got the win for us… He is getting comfortable. He’s being aggressive.”

Dennis Schroder scored for the Boston Celtics when it mattered most

Dennis Schroder started the game for the Boston Celtics against the Milwaukee Bucks, just his sixth start of the season. He dropped 14 points in the very first quarter as the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks were tied at 30 after the first period.

The Celtics then stretched their lead to 92-83 with less than 10 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter. But the Bucks refused to throw in the towel and forced overtime.

In the end, it was Dennis Schroder who proved to be the difference for the Celtics. The eight-year veteran, who turned down a $84 million contract extension offered by the LA Lakers earlier in the year, scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. He added eight more in the overtime period to give the Boston Celtics their second consecutive win.

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka also showered rich praise on Schroder post-game, saying,

“He’s been very aggressive. He got hot late, and we rode his hand.”

Dennis Schroder’s game-high effort lifted the Boston Celtics to a 6-6 record for the season. The Celtics now begin a three-game road trip with two back-to-back games against Cleveland and a visit to Atlanta.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra