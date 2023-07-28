“Greatest cheerleader in league history” – Thanasis Antetokounmpo reuniting with Giannis Antetokounmpo on Bucks has fans roasting him

The Milwaukee Bucks recently agreed to re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo as they try to contend for another championship and become a threat in the East again.

Following the decision to return to the Bucks, it was reported that Thanasis had multiple options as a free agency, which urged fans to make fun of him.

Antetokounmpo isn't the player like his younger brother who's able to take over a game and dominate inside. He spends most of his time being a reserve for the Bucks and giving the team the needed support.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Thanasis had offers from the New York Knicks, but chose to return to Milwaukee.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Antetokounmpo chose return to the Bucks over multiple options, including Knicks, sources said. Brothers Giannis and Thanasis, Brook and Robin Lopez all reunited in Milwaukee for next season. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

Following this news, fans quickly went on to make fun of the 2021 champion. They went hard on their opinions about the report of Thanasis getting multiple offers.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans:

cryptic incognito @CrypticNoHoes @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium greatest cheerleader in league history

Dani @Danizeh @ShamsCharania I can't lie he's living the life I wish I could get paid to do high fives on the bench

Mr McCant @TheOneFortyPlus @ShamsCharania Highest paid mascot in the NBA.

Austin reaves burner @HoodiAustin @ShamsCharania One of the best seat warmers in the league

Tom @fieldsszn01 @ShamsCharania Blud did NOT have other options

Fans often mock Thanasis for lacking the talent his younger brother has. He may not offer a ton on the court, but his presence is what Giannis needs to motivate himself at times. The older brother can still provide veteran leadership to the team from the bench.

Why were the Knicks pursuing Thanasis Antetokounmpo?

2014 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

Thanasis Antetokounmpo started his NBA career with the Knicks back in 2014, e didn't play for New York for the whole season, playing there for three games. During these games, he averaged 3.0 points and 0.5 rebounds.

According to a few sources, the Knicks were looking for a replacement for Obi Toppin after he was traded to the Indiana Pacers. It was believed that Thanasis was supposed to be the replacement for Toppin next season, but that didn't come to fruition as Antetokounmpo opted to re-sign with the Bucks.

The 2023-24 season will be his fifth season with the team as he maintains his role as a motivator for his younger brother.

Last season, Thanasis got into it with Blake Griffin, who was playing for the Boston Celtics. He couldn't hold back and decided to give Griffin a headbutt which resulted in him getting ejected from the game. That wasn't all as he was suspended from playing the next game, which was against the Philadelphia 76ers.

