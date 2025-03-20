"Greatest coach that’s ever coached in NBA" - Magic Johnson praises Pat Riley's greatness in polarizing 80th birthday note

NBA legend Magic Johnson showered praise on legendary coach Pat Riley on his special day. On Thursday, Johnson tweeted images of Riley and him from their relationship over the years.

He encapsulated his thoughts in two big paragraphs summarizing Riley's achievements and importance to basketball.

"Happy 80th birthday to Pat Riley, the greatest coach that’s ever coached in the NBA. Not only was he amazing with x’s and o’s and game planning, he was also a genius at in-game adjustments and we were always prepared for our opponents," Johnson captioned.

"Riles, I will always love you, thank you for being one of my best friends in life! Enjoy your special day!" he added.

Johnson made a polarizing statement, crediting Riley as the creator of the small-ball playstyle. However, it is no secret that Don Nelson is widely considered the inventor of the famous strategy, which saw great success under Riley's implementation and adjustments in his teams.

Pat Riley and Magic Johnson were together on the Los Angeles Lakers for their careers. Riley started as an assistant coach for the Purple and Gold in 1979, the same year Johnson began his career as a rookie.

Riley took over as the head coach in 1981 and won four championships with the Magic Johnson-led team. He later coached the New York Knicks (1991-95) and the Miami Heat (1995-2003, 2005-2008).

The legendary coach won his fifth NBA championship in 2006 with the Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade-led Miami Heat. Riley now serves as the Team's President.

"We all hated him": Magic Johnson reveals he was not happy with Pat Riley making bold proclamation at the 1987 parade

Magic Johnson and Pat Riley have shared a close bond over the years. However, there was one time when the NBA legend was unhappy with the legendary coach's decision.

On Tuesday's episode of "Legends of Sport" podcast, Johnson recalled the 1987 championship parade and his then coach's bold proclamation to win back-to-back championships.

"We had already won four championships," Magic said. "But if you want to be great, you gotta go back-to-back. He was right. We all hated him for doing it at the parade. We just beat the Celtics. Can we have a break? Just give us some time to party and have some fun."

Later, Magic Johnson revealed that he went to the Bahamas after the 1987 win and crashed into Riley and his wife. However, unlike in the league, Pat Riley did not bother the twelve-time All-Star with tactics and strategies and let him enjoy his time.

