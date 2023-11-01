'Greatest crips in NBA history': James Harden, Russell Westbrook's locker room greetings prompts hilarious Clippers fan reactions

James Harden and Russell Westbrook have reunited again. The new LA Clippers backcourt duo will play in their third stint together after previous stops with the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets. Harden and Westbrook's best career achievements collectively came together during their time with the Thunder when they made their only finals appearance.

There were no surprises to see the two embrace each other as Harden stepped foot into the Clippers' locker room ahead of their home game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Westbrook even hilariously banished his good friend and backcourt running mate to the other side of the locker room.

"Sup with you cuz? You alright?" Westbrook asked Harden. "Make sure you stay on that side," Westbrook joked pointing to the other side of the locker room.

Harden and Westbrook's 'bromance' has been adored by NBA fans for far too long. The Clippers fans will now get to enjoy their camaraderie on and off the court. Their first linkup after Harden's move to LA instantly had several Clippers fans voicing their excitement.

"Greatest crips in nba history," one fan wrote.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden's on-court fit in question

The LA Clippers got another All-Star caliber threat with James Harden. The quartet of Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook looks lethal on paper. However, there could be chemistry issues, especially between the former OKC and Houston duo.

Both, closing in on their mid-30s, have transitioned their games into primary playmakers. Westbrook is no longer a high-scoring triple-double threat. Meanwhile, Harden's scoring has dropped drastically to 20 points a game while averaging 10 assists over the last two seasons. It will be an awkward fit, as neither has looked comfortable off the ball.

Westbrook's flaws as an off-ball player were on display during his dismal stint with the LA Lakers. The point guard preached several times about not getting to be himself while with LA. His fit alongside LeBron James was to blame for his massive drop in production. Harden nearly brings the same skillset.

However, James Harden is a better shooter and perimeter threat than LeBron. That's something to keep an eye on. Coach Ty Lue might have to convince him to take up the role of a secondary playmaker if this move is to yield the desired results.

