LA Clippers depth chart: Does James Harden trade impact Russell Westbrook's starting role?

James Harden is now heading to the Los Angeles Clippers after being traded by the Philadelphia 76ers. The move involved seven players plus a few draft picks, with both teams aiming to get up to the competition in their respective conferences this 2023-24 NBA season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, James Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev will be going to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for the expiring contracts of Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin and multiple draft picks.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Analyzing this trade, ESPN depth charts already have Harden in the starting five and bumping Russell Westbrook to the bench.

Here is what the LA Clippers depth charts would look like:

1st 2nd 3rd Point Guard James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland Shooting Guard Paul George Norman Powell Amir Coffey Small Forward Terance Mann Filip Petrusev Power Forward Kawhi Leonard PJ Tucker Center Ivica Zubac Mason Plumlee

With this move, the Clippers will have more depth, with Russell Westbrook leading the charge. There might even be times that the roster can go small in the closing minutes of the game, having both Westbrook and Harden on the court at the same time.

Los Angeles Clippers get stronger with James Harden and PJ Tucker

The LA Clippers have made this move and proved that the team is serious about contending for a championship, especially since their best players are on the tail end of their careers.

James Harden adds spacing with his three-point shooting that Russell Westbrook can't provide. He will definitely help set up wing players Paul George and Kawhi Leonard even better, while Terance Mann will have more open looks. Expect Ivica Zubac to also improve by having Harden as a pick-and-roll partner.

PJ Tucker is an underrated addition for the Clippers, but his familiarity with Harden will certainly help a lot. The team can now run a small-ball lineup with Tucker at the center position and maybe team up with all four NBA All-Stars at one point.

On the flipside, Russell Westbrook coming off the bench is nothing new to him, as he did this with the Los Angeles Lakers. But having a system more built to suit his talents, he will definitely be a threat off the bench and will still provide all-around stats.

The Los Angeles Clippers have a back-to-back on their team schedule next, with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers battling them this coming October 31 and November 1, respectively. There is no word that James Harden is ready to play for the Clippers in those games, but he will most likely be available when the team goes on the road and takes on the New York Knicks on November 6.