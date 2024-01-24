"Greatest MJ glaze I’ve ever seen" - LeBron James dubbing Michael Jordan as 'Black Jesus' has fans stirring up GOAT debate

LeBron James is often considered one of the greatest players to have played on a basketball court. With the legacy that he has fortified for himself, James has been included in the NBA GOAT debate, which places him in comparison to Michael Jordan. Interestingly, James talked about meeting the Chicago Bulls legend for the first time and described him as "Black Jesus."

LeBron James told the story on Uninterrupted's "WRTS," where he recalled what it was like to be a high school sophomore and see Michael Jordan at the bench press. It was a surreal moment for the Lakers star, who, at the time, was still working towards making it into the NBA.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, James' story got the fans stirred up. Here's what one fan had to say:

"Prolly the greatest MJ glaze I've ever seen and it's so ironic coming from Bron himself."

Fan reaction on LeBron James calling Michael Jordan a "Black Jesus"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Being coined the nickname "Black Jesus" is a huge title handed to certain individuals who have made a tremendous impact on people's lives. This can be said from someone as magnetic as Michael Jordan, who is still considered a pinnacle symbol in today's basketball world.

Coming from a renowned athlete such as LeBron James, who has his own NBA resume to back up his place among the greats, is a reminder of his humble beginnings and how he remains to be in despite all of his accomplishments.

However, fans might look at it differently, especially considering that these two players are usually involved in NBA GOAT debates. Some fans would take these comments from James as a plus point in favor of Jordan, while some might simply see it as a wholesome sentiment from a four-time NBA champion looking up to one of his idols growing up.

Michael Jordan gave insight if there's any competition between him and LeBron James

Speaking on The Ringer's "The Icons Club," Michael Jordan was honest about not seeing any form of competition between him and the 19-time NBA All-Star.

"Obviously, based on the way that 'LeBron is being portrayed as a competition,'" Jordan said, "... I don't see it as a competition. He's doing a lot of things that I've already done. I'm pretty sure, based on the way I've worked straight in my career, I provided him with an opportunity to do the same things, and he's taking advantage of that. I'll leave it as that."

In his 15 NBA seasons, Jordan knows what he accomplished in the league and how he paved the way for future stars to follow suit. Debates will always pop in now and then. However, it doesn't negate that MJ's career still stands the test of time and is still used as the standard when comparisons are made to other elite players.

Despite what other fans might believe, competition is the last thing on Michael Jordan's mind when he thinks about LeBron James. The Lakers star taking advantage of the groundwork that Jordan laid down is simply what he wanted and for other players to follow in the same footsteps.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!