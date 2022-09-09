"Greatest talking about greatest; clutchest on clutchest" - Skip Bayless' emphatic reaction on Michael Jordan talking about Tom Brady in NBC commercial, takes dig at LeBron James for not making the promo

Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and LeBron James are considered to be three of American sports’ greatest athletes. MJ and “King James” are GOAT candidates in basketball while “TB12” holds near-unanimous recognition as the best in pro football.

With the NFL season kicking in, NBC hyped up Sunday Night Football with a video of “His Airness” celebrating Brady’s 23rd season in the league. Skip Bayless, an unabashed Jordan and Brady follower, promptly took a shot at James, the LA Lakers superstar, via Twitter:

“GOAT ALERT: NBC got the perfect man to promote Sunday night's Brady at Cowboys ... MICHAEL JORDAN. Great job, NBC. Greatest talking about Greatest. Clutchest on clutchest. All-time great commercial. (no lebron in sight.)”

In the video, Michael Jordan needled Tom Brady about his quick retirement, which didn’t even last for two months. MJ did it far longer when he took time off for nearly two years in his first retirement. It’s a promo that will undoubtedly go viral given the iconic status of both athletes.

"TB12" won his seventh Super Bowl in 2021, which put him a leg up on Jordan’s six NBA championship rings. With the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are constructed, Brady could add another Vince Lombardi Trophy to his collection by the time the football season is over.

While celebrating both is almost in everyone’s minds, Skip Bayless didn’t let the opportunity pass to take a dig at LeBron James.

This isn’t the first time James has caught stray bullets from the veteran sports analyst. For nearly two decades, he’s received a ton of flak from Bayless for just about anything.

The Lakers’ 18x All-Star has even been ripped by the Fox Sports analyst for his comments and commercials that had nothing to do with basketball.

In an episode of the Skip Bayless podcast, the sports TV personality refuted bashers and stated that he’s not obsessed with the four-time champ. Bayless asserted that “King James” always does something controversial and quickly becomes a hot topic.

It’s hard to see how Bayless can defend that claim after another unwarranted dig at James.

Michael Jordan and Tom Brady once teamed up in a basketball pickup game

Very rarely can fans witness a crossover between two of the greatest stars in football and basketball. But back in 2015, such a phenomenon happened when Michael Jordan and Tom Brady were in the Bahamas.

MJ was already 52 years old when he hooped with “TB12.” Brady was still with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots during this time and only had four Super Bowl wins to his credit.

Jordan’s vintage trash-talking continued even after his retirement.

"Hey man, you guys have YouTube? Put on Michael Jordan for real."

Tom Brady was seemingly all business and was locked into the game while Jordan needled their opponents. “TB12” is also no slouch on the football field when it comes to getting into the heads of rival teams. But on a basketball court, no one can upstage “His Airness.”

