"Greatness runs in the James household": NBA fans hail LeBron James and Bronny James as father-son duo pop off on national TV 

LeBron James and his son Bronny made headlines after the father-son duo had notable performances for the LA Lakers and the USC Trojans, respectively, on Wednesday night. While the 4x NBA champion led the Purple and Gold to a dominating 127-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Bronny propped up 11 points, five rebounds and six assists in the Trojan's 67-82 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The latter made his USC debut on Dec. 10 after he was cleared to play on Nov. 30 following his cardiac arrest in June 2023. This had fans heaping praise on the father-son duo who had a solid evening.

One of the fans shared a snapshot of how James headlined ABC, while Bronny's game was the focus on ESPN:

LeBron on ABC Bronny on ESPN

Greatness runs in the James household

This also had fans sharing their two cents:

LeBron James and Bronny James were praised by fans for their respective outings on Wednesday

Focusing on Bronny, the 19-year-old ended his evening with 11 points, five rebounds and six assists. The effort though didn't translate into a win for the Trojans, who are 8-10 this season. But the good news is the LA Lakers star's son playing at full health — something that was questionable last year after his cardiac arrest scare.

As for LeBron James, the 39-year-old has been playing at an elite level this season averaging 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 38 of LA's 42 games. He led the Lakers to a terrific win against the Mavericks and had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

LeBron James had an emotional message for Bronny play on his USC debut

After being cleared to play, LeBron James had an emotional message for Bronny when he made his Trojans debut. The young guard played 17 minutes against Long Beach. After watching him play, the 4x MVP took to Instagram to share a wholesome message for his son:

“Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained and all I can say is @Bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!! Damn the wins and loses [sic] that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you’ve given me more life! Thank you and I love you.”

All eyes will now be on Bronny as he is touted to be one of the players on multiple NBA teams' radar. According to FanDuel, the Lakers and James' former teams' Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers are in the top five when it comes to the odds of landing the 19-year-old. Only time will tell if he and James can share the court at some point.

