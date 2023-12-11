"Today you’ve given me more life": LeBron James gives tear-jerking IG message to Bronny James after USC debut

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James’ son Bronny James made his highly anticipated college basketball debut on Sunday, four-and-a-half months after suffering cardiac arrest. His debut left his father feeling overwhelmed with positive emotions.

Playing on a minutes restriction, Bronny came off the bench for USC against Long Beach State. He finished with four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block and one 3-pointer on 33.3% shooting over 17 minutes.

However, his Trojans were upset 84-79 by the 49ers, who overcame a 17-point deficit, marking USC’s second straight defeat.

The loss didn’t matter to LeBron, though, who was just grateful to see Bronny back in action. After the game, the four-time MVP took to Instagram where he shared a tear-jerking message of encouragement to his son.

“Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!!” LeBron said.

“Damn the wins and losses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you’ve given me more life! Thank you and I love you.”

LeBron made it a point of emphasis that he would attend Bronny’s debut at all costs, even if he had to miss a Lakers game. However, LA had Sunday off, allowing the Lakers superstar to spend quality time with his family among USC’s sold-out crowd of 9,806 fans without worry.

Bronny James on his USC debut

Following his USC debut, Bronny James took the opportunity to speak to the media for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest on July 24. Bronny highlighted his gratitude for everyone who helped him through his lengthy recovery process.

“I just want to say I'm thankful for everything,” Bronny said.

“Mayo Clinic, everything they helped me with, my parents, siblings for supporting me through this hard time in my life. I just want to give appreciation to everyone that's helped me through this. Also, my coach, my teammates, all my other coaches. They've been with me since the start and I just want to say I'm thankful for them.”

Bronny received immense support from Trojans fans on Sunday, including an ovation when he first checked into the game. He was also cheered whenever he touched the basketball.

While he made a limited impact, the 19-year-old will likely continue to improve as he works his way up to speed. Likewise, he should see more playing time as his minutes restriction is eased.

Up next for Bronny and USC (5-4) is a road matchup against Auburn (6-2) on Dec. 17.

Meanwhile, Long Beach State (7-4) hosts Cal State Dominguez Hills (8-1) on Tuesday.

