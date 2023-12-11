Savannah James celebrates Bronny James' USC debut and Bryce James' Beverley Hills Tournament, posting highlights on IG

No lady must be happier right now than Savannah James, seeing all her family members making their mark. After LeBron James' team won the NBA In-Season Tournament on Saturday, it was the young boys' turn as Bronny James made his debut for USC and Bryce James performed well for Sierra Canyon.

Because all three basketball players in the family are creating noise, Savannah's Instagram stories are filled with basketball material from LeBron, Bronny, and Bryce.

In her recent posts, Savannah James posted chase-down block highlights for both Bronny and Bryce. She also created an IG story reposting her husband LeBron celebrating the LA Lakers' win in Las Vegas and being the first MVP of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

In his debut with USC, Bronny James made quite a lasting impression, scoring four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 16 minutes of playing time against Long Beach State.

However, the USC Trojans lost 79-84 in overtime. But more than the result of the game, the James family is rejoicing in the successful return of Bronny to basketball after suffering a cardiac arrest in July.

Meanwhile, Bryce James is making his mark as well, as he ended up with nine points, all baskets coming beyond the three-point line in a match where Sierra Canyon registered a 10-point win against Centennial in a high school tournament in Beverly Hills.

Savannah James hints at LeBron James wanting to play alongside Bronny and Bryce James

Savannah James, the wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, hinted in a recent video by Beats by Dre commercial voiceover that her husband has a goal of playing with his eldest son Bronny and also his youngest son Bryce.

LeBron's desire to play with Bronny is widely known, but his plans to play alongside Bryce have not been confirmed. To achieve this goal, 38-year-old LeBron would need to stay in the NBA until the age of 42.

WATCH: Savannah James' voiceover at the 1:30 mark of the video posted by LeBron James

Bronny is eligible for the 2024 NBA draft while Bryce has at least another two years. LeBron turns 39 years old by the end of December and is currently the oldest player in the league.

LeBron James still has a player option worth $51.4 million to play for the LA Lakers next year and has been signing shorter-term deals to be flexible on his main goal to play with both of his sons, Bronny and Bryce, soon.