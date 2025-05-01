“Greek Freak 2.0”: Trish Christakis gets new nickname as internet sensationalism takes her fame to new heights

Trish Christakis turned heads during the NBA playoffs for her sideline reporting for the Miami Heat. The CBS reporter became popular during the first round for catching the attention of Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy, who inadvertently made her a star on social media. Now, television stations in Greece are calling her "Greek Freak 2.0".

The Greek-American reporter now shares the moniker with NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who earned it thanks to his extraordinary length and talent on the court. Trish Christakis has taken her newfound internet celebrity in stride, enjoying the ride and remarking at her new nickname.

