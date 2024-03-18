Gregg Popovich comically mocks Victor Wembanyama citing vast age difference with his Bordeaux's

Since joining the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama has had the chance for an all-time coach in Gregg Popovich. The longtime coach recently had a comical response to the age gap between him and his newest star player.

At the age of 75, Popovich is by far the oldest coach in the league. He's in the midst of hist 27th year as coach after taking over in 1996-97. When discussing the youthfulness of the 2023 No. 1 pick, Pop said that he has French wine in his home that's older than Wembanyama.

"All my Bordeauxs are older than Victor. That's a true statement," Popovich said.

Victor Wembanyama was only 19 when the Spurs selected him with the top pick. He celebrated his 20th birthday near the midway point in the regular season.

Despite being so young, Wembanyama is leaving his mark on the league. In his first season, he's averaging 20.8 points and 10.4 rebounds and leading the NBA in blocks (3.5).

Victor Wembanyama makes history against Brooklyn Nets

Due to his incredibly unique skill set, there was a lot of hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama when he entered the NBA. He has continued to live up to the high expectations, as he recently made history with a dominant outing.

Standing at seven-foot-four, Wembanyama was expected to be an elite-level rim protector. That's on display nightly, as he's well on his way to being the league-leader in blocks as a rookie, but his offensive game has also quickly come along in his first season.

Over the weekend, the San Antonio Spurs found themselves in an overtime thriller with the Brooklyn Nets. Wembanyama ended up doing a little bit of everything to make sure his team came out on top.

The Rookie of the Year frontrunner ended with 33 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks. Wembanyama also had an efficient game, converting 53.8% of his field goal attempts.

In the process, Wemby became the first player in NBA history to have at least 30-15-5-5 while shooting over 50%.

Early in the year, Victor Wembanyama was in a neck-and-neck race with Chet Holmgren for ROY.

While the OKC Thunder center has continued to play well, he has not been on the same trajectory as Wemby. As we approach the final stretch of the regular season, Wemby continues to elevate his game.

Since the All-Star break, he has increased his production and efficiency. Over his last 11 games, he's averaging 22.2 PPG, 11.8 RPG and 4.6 BPG, shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

Wembanyama had big shoes to fill after a year of endless hype, but he has answered the call in a big way.