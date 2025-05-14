Grizzlies' 6'9 star reveals targeting 'pigeons' Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry on defense

The Memphis Grizzlies were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. While the Grizzlies have their early vacation, 6-foot-9 forward GG Jackson revealed a defensive strategy they use.

On Wednesday's edition of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," former NBA player Chandler Parsons asked Jackson about defensive strategies. Parsons pointed out that the usual tactic by most teams has been to target the weakest defender.

He inquired about the frequency with which Memphis incorporates the tactic into its game plan from the sophomore forward.

“During walkthrough, when we go over the matchups, the very next slide is ‘pigeons,’” Jackson said. “We’ll have whoever the players are for pigeons.

“When we try to play the [Denver] Nuggets, we try to get [Nikola] Jokic in a lot of ball screens with guys going full speed downhill at him. He’s not really the best at the rim.”

Jackson added that they target Isaiah Joe when playing against the Thunder. The forward said the team wants Joe to chase over a lot of screens.

The former South Carolina player also disclosed that Memphis tends to target Steph Curry when playing against the Golden State Warriors. Jackson said getting Curry to chase over ball screens is one of their tactics. Putting him in isolation situations is another.

During the regular season, the term "pigeon" was used by Jackson's All-Star teammate, Ja Morant. In a game against the Miami Heat, rookie big man Kel'el Ware found himself on an island against Morant.

The guard took advantage of the mismatch and hit a step-back game-winning jumpshot to lead the team, 110-108. After the game, he was interviewed by Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, who asked what Morant saw in the final possession.

"A pigeon guarding me, go get a bucket win the game," Morant said.

GG Jackson doesn't like the idea of the Grizzlies trading their All-Stars

Following their playoff exit, there has been talk about a potential trade regarding Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. During Jackson's appearance at "Run It Back," he was asked if he sees a situation where he isn't teammates with Morant and Jackson with the Grizzlies.

“To be honest, not really, I can’t,” Jackson said. “They’re really the heart and soul. … It’ll shock me a lot if that happens but guys are obviously going to do what’s best for them and their families.”

There have been rumors that the Grizzlies could trade either star player for Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, it has remained a rumor since the "Greek Freak" has not requested a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks.

