Grizzlies' $8,511,167 rising star makes feelings clear on Yuki Kawamura's responsibility of repping Japan in the NBA

Rookie Yuki Kawamura continues to make waves among the Memphis Grizzlies players and fanbase. The Japanese guard has built some strong relationships within the locker room with Ja Morant and rising star GG Jackson, who is on an $8,511,167 deal with the Grizzlies after an outstanding rookie year.

Kawamura has made himself home with his peers' support. While he's not with the team, often playing in the G League, Kawamura ensures he's impacting the players with his infectious energy.

Jackson gave an insight into Kawamura's mindset and what he brings to the table for Memphis as intangibles during an appearance on Paul George's "Podcast P" show on Monday.

"When guys have their head down or something, you know Yuki (will go like), 'Let's f**king go,' like that s**t is funny," Jackson told George. "Everything is cool with Yuki. He works super, super hard."

Jackson reflected on how Kawamura is carrying the burden of representing his home country of Japan in the NBA.

"He understands he has his country on his back," Jackson said. "That means something to him. He's bringing that fire that he had from the Olympics to us. Super fun to be around. Guys like him and myself, you know, we just always joyful. Yuki, he brings a lot of media attention, so they [Japan] get a really deeper dive into who we are."

Yuki Kawamura made himself known on the world stage as one of the shortest players at the Paris Olympics with his 5-foot-8 frame. Despite being undersized, Kawamura had a breakout campaign. He was one of Japan's best, averaging 20.3 points (second on the team), 7.7 assists (team-leading), 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals, shooting 40.6% from 3.

He's in his debut NBA season. Kawamura went undrafted in 2023, but after his exploits in Paris, the Grizzlies signed him in October to a two-way contract after initially offering him a training camp deal.

Paul George hails Memphis Grizzlies and NBA's shortest player, Yuki Kawamura's IQ

Yuki Kawamura received glowing praise from Philadelphia 76ers superstar Paul George. During Monday's interaction with GG Jackson on his podcast, George said Kawamura's IQ stands out.

"He's got a great IQ and knowledge of the game," George said. "I love his knowledge of the game of basketball. He's very smart."

Kawamura has been impressive in the G League. In 12 games, Kawamura has averaged 15.2 ppg, a team-high 9.0 apg and 1.5 spg, playing 33.9 minutes per contest. He's appeared in 17 NBA games, mostly playing in garbage time. Kawamura's NBA career high is 10 points, which he scored a 130-106 loss to the OKC Thunder on Dec. 29, shooting 4 of 5 in 10 minutes.

