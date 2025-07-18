LAS VEGAS - The moment elicited gratitude about his latest success and perspective about his resiliency.

The Memphis Grizzlies signed Cam Spencer to a four-year contract extension worth $10.5 million just over a year after selecting him at No. 35 in the 2024 NBA Draft and seeing his growth blossom through various stages.

Spencer initially joined the Grizzlies on a two-way contract. Spencer overcame various injuries, including a sprained right ankle during summer league that sidelined him until Nov. 20 and a fractured left thumb that sidelined him between early January and early March.

Spencer became a valued role player for his shooting, competitiveness and defense, including a break-out performance in a come-back win against the Phoenix Suns on March 10.

While Spencer excelled this year in Summer League, the Grizzlies increased their extension offer from two to four years after they collected more cap space following the Jay Huff trade and Cole Anthony buyout.

Hence, Spencer wore an infectious smile on his face as he sat down with Sportskeeda following a Summer League practice this week.

Spencer spoke about his extension, his trash talk with Kevin Durant during his break-out game against Phoenix and his close relationship with his brother, Pat, who plays for the Golden State Warriors. Spencer also shared his reaction to the Desmond Bane trade and how Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. have helped him.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and posted.

Cam Spencer Exclusive

What’s your reaction to your extension?

Spencer: “I’m super excited. There’s no other organization that I’d rather compete with. I’m super grateful. It makes you think about all of the people that helped you get to this point. But I’m more motivated than ever. I told Zach [Kleiman] that I’m going to prove him right every single day. I’m going to get after it for him.”

What does proving him right look like to you?

Spencer: “Success on the court. Winning. That’s what we get paid to do. That’s our job. That’s all I care about. So whatever the team needs from me to win games is all I care about.”

Who are the people that helped you along the way, and what did they do?

Spencer: “All of my family – brothers, parents, cousins, uncles, aunts, my grandparents. I just have such a great family that gave me the foundation to go work hard and have success. I’m just truly appreciative of them and all of their support. Without them, I would not be here.”

You’ve had quite a journey with getting a two-way contract, playing on the G League, getting minutes and then getting a new deal. What were the significant turning points that got you from there to here?

Spencer: “I just think it’s all about how you deal with adversity. It’s just the way that I was raised. You have to go out and earn everything that you want in life. You have to earn it every single day. Nothing is going to be given to you. I think life is all about how you respond to those adverse situations. That’s where you get to see what you’re made of. I think if you dig deep and believe in yourself, then you can accomplish anything.”

Speaking of which, you had some injuries. What did you do to get through those situations?

Spencer: “It was frustrating, man. As a competitor, those are honestly the longest days of my life. I’ve had a couple of surgeries in my career. It just sucked not being able to play the game you love and have to watch from the sidelines. It’s one of the worst feelings in the world. That part sucked. But the advantage is when you come back, you truly are appreciative of every day you get to spend on the court. You try to take advantage of it.”

How were you ready for when you became an important part of the Grizzlies’ come back against the Suns [on March 10]?

Spencer: “I’m just a natural competitor. I want to compete against the best. I’m not going to back down from anybody. So I think a couple of guys were injured that night, and my number got called. That’s why you practice so hard so that you can be ready for the moment when it comes. The natural competitor in you takes over in those moments.”

What was key in having the composure to make the two game-winning free throws?

Spencer: “It’s all about focus. Where is your focus during those moments? When I practice free throws, every free throw that I take matters. So when you get to those moments, it’s second nature. You just rely on your routine and you just trust the work that you put in. You plan on making it.”

In that game, what sparked the trash talk you had with KD after making a big 3?

Spencer: “Two competitors going at it, man. It was a heated game. We had gone on a little bit of a run. There was a specific play that got the trash talking going. But I have nothing but respect for KD and all that he has accomplished. But in the moment, I’m a competitor and I’m trying to win. So I don’t really care who we’re playing against. I credit my teammates for finding me in the corner. But I was just happy that we won the game. That’s all I care about. I have nothing but respect for KD.”

What was said during those moments?

Spencer: (laughs). “That stays on the court. Trash-talking stays on the court. Out of respect, that just stays between the lines.”

You’ve had this identity and mentality and not being afraid to go at guys your whole life. Where did that come from?

Spencer: “I grew up with two brothers, man. I got my ass kicked a lot by my older brother. He’s four years older than me. So growing up, that’s a lot of years. There was a lot of losing. So I had to get up and get off my butt and get back at it and try again. It’s just a natural competitor in you. I want to compete against the best.”

What were those battles like?

Spencer: “We always had words. We’d be lucky if we could finish the game without fighting. That’s typically how it ended. Somebody was throwing the ball at the other one. I wouldn’t be here without my older brother. I want to say that, for sure.”

What did he help you with?

Spencer: “We’re four years apart. So when he got to high school, I was able to learn from his high school years. He went to college before me. I got to learn from those years. He’s just been a great role model for me with hard work and dealing with adversity. He’s had a unique journey himself. For him to still be standing tall and doing what he’s doing is very inspiring. Pat has had to go through a lot himself. Being able to watch as a younger brother motivates me. I think that is the DNA of our family. We want to earn everything. We’re very hard-working people.”

How did Pat handle everything?

Spencer: “He started off at Northwestern and played a year of college basketball after four years of lacrosse. He was known as ‘the lacrosse player.’ He had to fight that narrative. He still fights that narrative to this day. He went overseas. He went to the G League on a regular contract. He moves up to Exhibit 10. He went to Summer League. He wound up getting a two-way [contract] with the Warriors. He had hip surgery. Then he got converted at the end of last year. That journey, man, I wouldn’t be here without him. He’s been such a great role model for me.”

Ja called you “psycho” and added, “But I love it, though.” What’s your take?

Spencer: (laughs). “That’s true, for sure. I don’t try to deny that. I’m crazy in my own way, for sure. But I think I have multiple personality disorder. I’m somebody that is different on and off the court. It’s two different people.”

Shifting to the team, how did you react to the Bane trade?

Spencer: “It was obviously shocking at first. Dez is the ultimate pro, man. Right when I got to Memphis, he took me under his wing. He’s a great leader for our team and for our organization. I have nothing but love and respect for him. I’m actually going to work out with his trainer right after [Summer League]. Dez and I will always have that relationship.”

How did he help you as a vet?

Spencer: “Obviously with being five or six years in the league, he helped with letting me know what to expect. Obviously, it’s a different game from college. So there’s little details about the game on the court. Off the court, he’s about taking care of your body and how to be an ultimate pro. Those are a lot of those things that he taught me.”

What have Ja and Jaren Jackson Jr. done for you?

Spencer: “They’re tremendous. They are such smart basketball players that I think they might get overlooked. They’re so athletic and capable on the court. But the way JJ sees the game defensively and the way that Ja sees the game in the pick-and-roll, there are little things that they’ll talk to me about. Their knowledge of the game is second-to-none. They taught me so much on the court.”

Where do you all see yourselves in this crowded Western Conference landscape?

Spencer: “I like it. As a competitor, you want to play against the best. Obviously, you’re not going to have any nights off when you’re playing a Western Conference team, or in the NBA in general. These guys are good. So you have to bring it every night. I think that raises your level as a team. I think we have a great culture and a great team going into next year.

It’ll take connectedness. I think we have a great, really close-knit group. We’ve obviously had to battle injuries last year. The last few years, the organization also dealt with some injuries. So I think staying healthy is one of the main things. Coach Tuomas [Iisalo] coming in, I think we have a lot of momentum going into this year. He’s been great. He’s a super-smart coach and very personable as a player. He really communicates what he wants from us out there on the court. I think we’re all going to be on the same page in a big way this year.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

