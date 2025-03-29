Grizzlies' Desmond Bane allegedly caught on leaked audio ripping into European teammate during timeout huddle

On Thursday, when the Memphis Grizzlies faced the Oklahoma City Thunder, Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama were involved in a heated altercation that reflected the team's recent struggles.

Cellphone footage of the altercation quickly hit the internet, showing Bane confronting Aldama during a timeout. Things quickly escalated, with Bane shoving Aldama backward into a chair.

The Athletic has relayed the alleged exchange, shedding some light on the tense exchange that unfolded on the Grizzlies bench at Paycom Center.

According to a report published on Friday by Sam Amick, the longtime NBA insider quoted Bane as saying:

“Are you gonna f***ing guard anybody?"

Aldama reportedly responded:

"F**k you."

Which led to Bane responding:

“No, f*** you. Play harder.”

The team lost the game 125-104, pushing their record to 5-5 over their last 10.

Below, you can see footage of the exchange shared by Legion Hoops on X on Saturday.

The team is tied for fourth with the LA Lakers in a competitive Western Conference as they approach the final stretch of the regular season with hopes of hitting their stride under interim coach Tuomas Iisalo.

Following Thursday's loss against the Thunder, the Grizzlies will be back in action on Saturday when they host the Lakers in a pivotal game that could determine the standings.

Looking at the Memphis Grizzlies' decision to part ways with coach Taylor Jenkins ahead of the 2024-25 NBA Playoffs

Amid the Memphis Grizzlies' recent skid, which has seen them win just one of their last five games while coming up short against conference rivals like the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers, the team parted ways with coach Taylor Jenkins.

While some fans never saw the move coming, given that Jenkins posted a 53.9% win-loss record with the franchise over the past six years, rumors began circulating that the decision was made because Ja Morant was unhappy with the team's offensive schemes.

Following Saturday's morning shootaround ahead of Memphis' showdown with the LA Lakers, general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations Zach Kleiman spoke with members of the press about the team's decision to part ways with Jenkins ahead of the playoffs. He made it clear that the move wasn't made with input from players:

"I came to the conclusion that this is in the best interest of the team, and urgency is a core principle of ours, so decided to go on with the move," Kleiman said. "I came to the conclusion that this is in the best interest of the team, and urgency is a core principle of ours, so decided to go on with the move."

Whether interim coach Tuomas Iisalo can rally the team and stave off a play-in appearance in the Western Conference, only time will tell.

