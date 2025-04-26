Grizzlies HC provides major update about Ja Morant's health before Game 4

When the Memphis Grizzlies face off with the OKC Thunder today in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series, Ja Morant will be stuck watching from the sidelines.

Following a jaw-dropping fall that saw Morant exit Game 3, leaving fans fearing the worst, interim coach Tuomas Iisalo has announced that Morant will be out for what could be a closeout game today against OKC.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon broke the story on Saturday morning, just hours before tip-off at FedEx Forum. As MacMahon wrote, the silver lining for Grizzlies fans is that an MRI uncovered no serious injury.

While today's game could be the last one of the season for Memphis, the team will have its star player healthy again when it comes time for the 2025-26 season.

MacMahon quoted Iisalo as saying:

“Fortunately, he’s avoided a major injury, which is a big positive.”

The team will also notably be without Brandon Clark, who hasn't played since late March with a PCL Sprain, and Jaylen Wells, who has been sidelined since early April.

Additionally, Luke Kennard is listed as questionable with right Achilles soreness according to the team's 10:30 a.m. ET injury report on NBA.com.

"I was slipping," - Lu Dort reflects on the controversial play that forced Ja Morant to the sidelines for Game 4

Since the controversial play that saw Ja Morant exit Game 3 on Thursday, OKC Thunder guard Lu Dort has been on the receiving end of criticism from fans for his role in the collision.

At the time of the collision, Dort was attempting to chase down Scotty Pippen Jr., who was pushing the ball on a fast break. When Pippen dished it to a trailing Ja Morant, Dort turned, with his right foot momentarily slipping.

The situation led to Dort undercutting an airborne Ja Morant, sending the Grizzlies star clattering to the floor, where he was seen in pain before exiting the game.

Since that moment, Dort has been on the receiving end of criticism.

Following Thursday's game, he reacted to the play, wishing Morant well while explaining his side of the controversial play.

"Obviously I hope he's okay. ... I was running quick, stopped on a dime. I didn't know he was behind me, and I was slipping ... I hope he's okay. I didn't mean to hit him like that."

As Dort went on to explain, after the play, he approached Morant during the free throws that followed, dapping him up and apologizing for the situation.

Morant then exited the game following his trip to the line, with Memphis going on to lose the game 114-108, putting them down 0-3 in this first-round series.

